Inside Job of a Professional Head Lice Remover: 'I Make About $500 per Day'

While it's most people's worst nightmare to get head lice, Stacey Jolicoeur admits it's an "occupational hazard" in her line of work.

Jolicoeur has spent the past decade removing nits and has even left homes with an itchy head despite taking necessary precautions like wrapping her hair up.

"I have caught nits less than 10 times over the years," she told Newsweek.

A stock image of a woman checking for head lice and a close up of the insect. Newsweek has spoken to a woman who removes lice for a living. Kliim / IVANVIEITO/iStock / Getty Images Plus

Jolicoeur, 36, describes her unusual career as "very rewarding", as she is able to give parents "one less thing to worry about."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million to 12 million infestations occur each year in the United States among children 3 to 11 years of age. Some cases are so severe that parents require an extra pair of hands.

The CDC explained head lice are tiny insects that grow no bigger than 3 millimeters (a tenth of an inch). They cannot be passed from pets and are most commonly spread by close person-to-person contact.

Jolicoeur told Newsweek: "Lice have been around for decades but removal is fairly new, also, I realized a lot of people do struggle with the removal—especially families with multiple children. Sometimes they are dealing with it for weeks, months, or even years.

"I guess I am called as a last resort or they are in a cycle and their child keeps getting lice.

"A lot of people are ashamed because there is a stigma that you are unclean. A lot of people struggle with it but they don't speak about it."

Expert Debunks Head Lice Myths

A head shot of pediatrician Melissa St. Germain. Courtesy of Melissa St. Germain

It isn't uncommon for people to believe nits are only attracted to clean hair. Newsweek reached out to Dr. Melissa St. Germain, a pediatrician based in Omaha, Nebraska, to see if it's true.

She said: "Lice do prefer clean hair, but they will take up residence on any head that they can find. They are harder to see in people with thick, light-colored hair, so they may go undetected longer."

Can Head Lice Transmit Diseases?

St. Germain told Newsweek: "Lice don't carry any diseases that are harmful to humans. However, they are itchy—they cause younger kids to scratch, which can lead to sores and skin infections on the scalp. They also continue to multiply if left untreated—so the longer an infestation goes untreated, the harder it will be to treat."

Can You Get Head Lice From Pets?

In short, the answer is no. Head lice are spread from one human to another.

"They crawl from one host to another. They can also spread through clothing, hats, hairbrushes, scrunchies, headphones, backpacks, stuffed animals or pillows, where they can live for about 48 hours," St. Germain said.

St. Germain, vice president and medical director of Children's Physicians and Urgent Care at Children's Hospital & Medical Center, Omaha, explained what to do if your child has been exposed to lice.

Wash everything in hot water or place items in a sealed plastic bag for two weeks.

Vacuum upholstery and carpets.

Watch closely for any sign of lice or nits—they tend to attach along the hairline and behind the ears, so pay special attention to those spots.

The CDC also advised every member of a household should be checked if one person has lice, and they reminded people to always follow the instructions on lice medication.

'I Can Make a Pretty Good Living'

Jolicoeur runs a business called The Louse Girl Mobile Head Lice Removal Service based in her hometown Atlanta, Georgia.

She told Newsweek that the busiest time of the year is when children go back to school in September after the summer vacation.

"I can make a pretty good living, in September I make about $500 per day.

"But it's not all about the money, I enjoy helping people and making parents' lives a little easier.

"There are so many things to worry about in life and head lice shouldn't be one of them."

A typical day for Jolicoeur involves removing lice from two or three people. She changes $120 for short hair plus 50 bucks for long hair.

On March 14, Jolicoeur, who uses the handle TikTok handle @thelousegirl shared a TikTok video that racked up 7.7 million views. She can be seen removing hundreds of thousands of head lice from a woman who believed she had eczema. It turns out she had a severe infestation that was present for one year.

Jolicoeur said: "Lice combing is a tedious process that kids don't want to sit through. But because I am a stranger, they will.

"When their parents are trying to remove the nits they are likely to say 'ow' every second but with a third party like me, they will behave and sit there.

"It can take a few hours to remove them all.

"One thing most parents don't know is that some pharmacy treatments aren't effective. Some actually make it worst and irritate the child's scalp.

"The combs that come with the store-bought products fail to remove all of the nits too as the teeth are too broad.

"I use all-natural products so there aren't any allergic reactions or irritations."

Reflecting on her profession, Jolicoeur added: "Anyone can treat lice, it's not just me, I think the reason why people get a professional is because they don't have the patience."

In January, a TikTok clip shared by Jolicoeur racked up 8 million views. The video is a close-up of a nit in someone's hair. The on-screen text says: "What is the hardest part about treating lice?"

Over 750 users have commented to share their experiences with lice.

One user's comment with 1,247 likes said: "The hardest part is treating yourself when no one else in your household/family/friends won't."

Another said: "The hardest part, is u as a parenting [parent] doing what ur suppose to do n the other kids parents in class don't. so we keep reinfecting."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.