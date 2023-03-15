Hysterics at How Woman Works Handsfree While Carrying Her 'Clingy Cat'

A farmer has found the "pur-fect" way to spend time with her cat Doja whilst working.

In a viral TikTok clip shared by @laciemevans_, she can be seen with her rescued tabby cat strapped to her body using a baby sling.

The internet cannot get enough of the adorable clip that has racked up 5.6 million views and 1.3 million likes since it was posted on March 10.

During the clip, Lacie, 26, explains how she ended up carrying her cat hands-free. She states she suggested the sling during a TikTok video last year as a joke, but now she "doesn't think it is a joke anymore" as she proudly parades her cat around on her chest.

She points out she "didn't even buy the wrap" as a follower sent it to her and the pair haven't looked back. Doja, 2, couldn't be any more relaxed as she snoozes on Lacie's chest and it even looks like she is smiling.

Doja either "settles in and takes a kitty nap and enjoys all of the love and snuggles" or she gets antsy so Lacie lets her out.

@laciemevans_ I didnt even buy the wrap😂 I just got very lucky with a super sweet and cuddly baby ❣️🫶🏼 ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Newsweek reached out to animal behaviorist Petrina Firth to find out more about Doja's clinginess.

Firth, who is also known as The Pet Coach, said: "In the first part of the video, we see head bunting, where the cat rubs their head on the TikTokers chin, releasing pheromones and is a very soothing activity that can remind them of what their mother would do when they were a kitten. Cats also do this to one another as a way of social bonding, so the sling gives easy access.

"The cat also probably likes being in the sling because she enjoys the heat and the feeling of being swaddled imitates being squished up with their mother and siblings.

Of course, not every cat owner has a sling for their furry friend, so other cats may show their love and affection in other ways, like by laying on their owner's chest.

Firth told Newsweek: "Cats release oxytocin which is also known as the love hormone when around their human and this is one reason they like to lie on our chest.

"Cats also lay on chests to feel warm, hear your heartbeat, and because it's generally a soft place to lie and knead their paws while purring.

"Lying on chests also offers a height advantage, your cat can 'survey their kingdom' and be aware of threats coming near."

More than 9,200 TikTok users have commented on the "pawsome" video.

The top comment has 74,000 likes, it said: "The cat distribution system seems flawlessly designed."

"That is the happiest cat I've ever seen," said another user whose comment racked up 56,000 likes.

"The way she's using your chin moving for head scratches. She's the cutest thing I've ever seen," complimented another.

Another cat mom said having a cuddly feline feels like "an elite experience."

Newsweek reached out to @laciemevans_ for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

