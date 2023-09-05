Video of Timothée Chalamet at Beyoncé Concert Sparks Outrage—'Entitled'

A video that appears to show Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner watching Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has emerged, but his alleged behavior has overshadowed their rare sighting together.

The Dune actor has long been rumored to be dating influencer Jenner, with the pair spotted together enjoying the music of Queen Bey in California this weekend.

As much as fans enjoyed gazing at the duo, who seemed to smile at each other and laugh as they chatted away, Chalamet's bad-boy antics caused outrage online.

The video posted on X, formerly Twitter, from Beyoncé's tour performance on September 4 at the SoFi Stadium, California, showed Chalamet allegedly breaking stadium rules by smoking.

The video posted on X, formerly Twitter, from Beyoncé's tour performance on September 4 at the SoFi Stadium, California, showed Chalamet allegedly breaking stadium rules by smoking.

Social media user @chrissgardner shared the video with the caption: "Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé's 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey's Renaissance stop on September 4. Where there's smoke..."

Immediately, one fan commented: "What an entitled p**** smoking INSIDE THE STADIUM."

"Smoking cigarettes at a Beyoncé concert?? Where is the class??" another added.

One social media user posted a link to the venue's online Code of Conduct and said: "Smoking is not permitted at SoFi except for designated areas."

The venue's website states that it is a "drug-free and smoke-free" environment and that "smoking (including vaporizers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) is strictly prohibited".

Comments started to roll in, calling out the actor's indiscretion.

Another said: "So unclassy why is he smoking inside??" and another remarked, "Interesting....no-smoking facility."

One asked: "Is he flicking ashes onto people?"

A social media user reposted the video and said: "Timothee is so dirty and unclassy like why are u smoking at a Beyoncè concert."

One supportive fan said: "Everyone complaining about Timothée smoking, like leave this man alone, EE'S FRENCH."

Another approved of them seemingly dating: "I like him for her. I feel like with Timothee she's glowing. She seems confident."

Jenner has yet to post any photos from the concert or with Chalamet on Instagram, depriving her 399 million followers of details from the evening.

Newsweek has contacted Chalamet's PR firm and SoFi Stadium for comment via email.

Jenner's sister, Kendall Jenner, could also be spotted in the video as the pair cozied up to each other.

The concert coincided with Beyonce's birthday, with the singer taking no time out on her 42nd birthday as she performed to a packed-out stadium.

The Renaissance World Tour is projected to gross around $2 billion in total, with the final performance set to take place on October 1.

Beyonce's Instagram was littered with "Happy Birthday" messages from friends, family, and fans over the weekend as she shared several photos of her tour outfits.