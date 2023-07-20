Heartwarming

Tiny Baby Cow Melts Hearts After Choosing Her Own Name

By
Heartwarming Cow Baby Pets Name

A baby cow has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her choosing her own name went viral on social media last week.

The viral clip, shared on TikTok on Friday by the pet's owner, under the username Thehuskyfam, shows the baby cow in her little barn with her owner, as she guides her towards her three choices of names to pick her favorite one.

A caption alongside the clip explains: "It's time for my baby cow to choose her name. I told her the three options. These are the names we thought fit her best. (Millie, Oreo, Lola). But first, she wanted some encouraging kisses. It's time to choose! Let's see what she decides.

baby cow choosing own name melts hearts
Stock image of a baby cow. A baby cow choosing her own name went viral. Getty Images

As the poster holds the baby cow by the leash, the cow starts walking towards one of the hay buckets with a piece of paper and a name on top, finally choosing her favorite name. "Everyone officially meet Millie," the caption concludes.

The poster also added: "You guys had so many amazing name suggestions it was hard to narrow it down to just three. But the name she chose couldn't fit her anymore [perfectly]!"

According to pet wellness experts, PetKeen, even though cows could potentially make good pets they're a huge commitment, and may not be the best fit for your lifestyle. That's because they need a lot of space and specific care that is not as easy to provide as it is for other pets.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 7.3 million views and 736,400 likes on the platform.

@thehuskyfam

You guys had so many amazing name suggestions it was hard to narrow it down to just three. But the name she chose couldn’t fit her any more perfect! ☺️ #baby #cow #choose #name

♬ Good Vibes (Instrumental) - Ellen Once Again

One user, Emily W, commented: "Please give her the nickname Millie-Moo." And Aliquafursey.4 said: "when I first saw you baby cow I thought u should call it Oreo." Autumn Wetson added: "I was hoping she'd choose Millie!!"

Jes wrote: "The cutest." And dontknowwhattowrite said: "Love it! I was telepathicly tryna tell her to not pick oreo." jeangray48 added: "That baby cow is just so adorable."

Another user, Paityn0472, commented: "Yessss she picked the right one!!!!" And Greta Higinio said: "She totally looks like a Millie." Amanda Sue added: "Never knew I wanted a pet cow until now."

Newsweek reached out to Thehuskyfam for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

