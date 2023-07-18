Hearts Melt as Puppy Tied to Car Bumper All Day Gets Chance at New Life

A 9-week-old puppy has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his adoption went viral last week.

The video was shared on TikTok on July 12 under the username Harleecarlton68 and has received over 1 million views. In the clip, the little puppy can be seen chained up to a van, barking at passers-by, begging them to take her away, until she met the poster, who decided to save her life.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "Being tied to a bumper 24/7 was this 9-week-old puppy's life. she wanted to go with us so badly. So I bought her freedom for $263.

"We named her Malibu. She got a bath. We took her to the vet. She got a check-up. Four pounds! I will never understand how people treat pets this way. Stay tuned for her almost immediate adoption." This is followed by: "This is no life for a puppy!"

An abandoned dog chained up to an old bottle. A canine-rescue video has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters nationwide every year, including 3.1 million dogs, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Each year, about 2 million of these dogs are adopted, 810,000 are safely returned to their owners, and around 390,000 are euthanized.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 153,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Antonía, commented: "She was so excited to be a dog." And user2702894371106 wrote: "Aww I am so happy that you got her she looks so happy with yous." Oh0758298524 added: "Malibu is such a cute name."

Lari wrote: "Such a Sweet and energetic dog." And maddie x posted: "You are a beautiful human being." The weird person added: "She looks so happy with u! No animal should be treated like that." IdkWatName commented: "She was wagging her tail."

Another user, Emma_123, wrote: "I love how you stepped closer to let her jump on you." And Lisa Jane Kirby - ADHD & ASD posted: "Makes me so mad to see people mistreat animals well done for saving Malibu." Kleona added: "There should be more people like this in the world."

Newsweek reached out to Harleecarlton68 via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

