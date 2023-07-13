Tip Jar at Hotel's Breakfast Buffet Sparks Fury: 'For What Exactly?'

The internet has been left confused after a picture of a tip jar at a self-service breakfast bar was shared online.

In a post on Reddit's r/mildlyinfurating forum, an anonymous man shared a picture of the cereal bar set-up alongside a jar asking for tips.

The caption simply read: "Self service continental breakfast." More than 3,000 comments shared frustration over the sign.

"A tip jar for what exactly?" asked one Redditor.

A picture of the self-service breakfast bar with a tip jar. Reddit

Another said: "The fact that people have put money in the jar, really says a lot about the tipping culture and how people feel like they have to tip pretty much everywhere."

Many people have started to question American tipping culture in recent years, with the system receiving backlash as people are expected to tip for little things like ice cream cones, and even when service isn't up to scratch.

Despite customer willingness to tip appearing to wain, those in the service industry are as keen as ever. A DoorDash employee was recently banned from the platform after he was caught on a security camera berating a customer for leaving a tip he wasn't happy with.

It is easy to see why, too. In a country where tipped employees are often paid a lower base wage, tips are expected and very much needed for people to make a survivable income.

Advocates of tipping view it as an incentive for service industry workers to provide better service, but critics say it creates income instability and anxiety among staff who could otherwise focus on their work rather than their wage.

"I shared on Reddit because the more people acknowledge unreasonable tips, the sooner we can—hopefully—shift toward something more sustainable," the photo's poster, who wished to remain anonymous, told Newsweek.

"I saw it and thought I hadn't seen a single employee. The comments on the post would suggest there's someone going around cleaning up, but the guests were pretty good about wiping up after themselves," he explained.

Other Reddit users shared their reactions to the unusual self-serve tip set up. One commenter said: "No no, you must tip yourself after making your own breakfast."

"Exactly what I was thinking," agreed another. "Make yourself a bowl of cereal and then take a dollar for the wages the hotel didn't pay an employee."

Others used the post as an example of how they believe U.S. tip culture is getting it wrong. One wrote: "American tip culture is absolute brainrot," while another said: "American tipping culture is so toxic."