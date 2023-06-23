Titanic Sub Disaster Compared to Migrant Shipwreck With Hundreds Missing

Upon learning of a migrant shipwreck off the coast of Greece last week, people are furious that the disaster didn't receive the same attention or search-and-rescue efforts that the Titan submersible did.

The Titan expedition to visit the RMS Titanic in its final resting place more than 12,000 feet below the surface of the ocean took a horrifying turn as five people are now presumed dead after their submersible lost communication only one hour and 45 minutes into its trip. Operator OceanGate Expeditions announced Thursday afternoon that it believes all five lives have "sadly been lost," and the U.S. Coast Guard said that debris found in the area was consistent with a "catastrophic implosion" of the vessel.

Now, people are pointing out the lack of similar search-and-rescue efforts for a shipwreck in the Mediterranean where many fear that hundreds have died. The fishing boat was carrying migrants traveling from Libya to Italy.

The boat, equipped for 500 passengers but carrying 750 according to an Associated Press report, capsized on June 14 and sank. More than a week later, officials continue to recover the bodies of those who perished, a number that has stretched past 80. Many fear that hundreds more are dead. More than 100 migrants survived.

A member of the Coastguard overlooks survivors as they rest in a warehouse used as a temporary shelter, after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank in the Ionian Sea, in Kalamata town, Greece, on June 14, 2023. At least 81 people died while more than 100 people have been rescued after the shipwreck. MENELAOS MYRILLAS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

The shipwreck could be one of the deadliest of its kind in the Mediterranean.

The missing Titan submersible elicited a widespread response from the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada, the U.S. and Canadian militaries and other organizations. Search-and-rescue resulted in a days' long effort to locate the missing sub before oxygen ran out for the five passengers on board.

The Associated Press reported that experts believe maritime law required Greek officials to attempt rescue efforts for the boat once it began to struggle in its journey. The decision not to engage with the sinking vessel has elicited mass criticism of Greece, but Greek authorities have defended the Hellenic Coast Guard's hesitancy.

The Associated Press reported that Greece's caretaker minister for civil protection Evangelos Tournas said that the coast guard acted correctly by not interfering with the boat, which had allegedly not requested help.

However, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) issued a statement in conjunction with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on June 16 saying that the "duty to rescue people in distress at sea without delay is a fundamental rule of international maritime law."

The UNHCR said the boat had been in distress since the morning of June 13. The Hellenic Coast Guard did not launch a search-and-rescue mission until June 14, after the boat capsized.

"Both shipmasters and States have an obligation to render assistance to those in distress at sea regardless of their nationality, status or the circumstances in which they are found, including on unseaworthy vessels, and irrespective of the intentions of those onboard," the UNHCR press release said.

The mass casualties of the Mediterranean shipwreck are garnering criticism of the media and the search-and-rescue missions for focusing their efforts on the five people aboard the Titan while hundreds drowned off the coast of Greece.

"5 missing millionaires get far more attention and resources than the hundreds who died when a boat carrying migrants sank in Greek waters," one person tweeted.

Another pointed out that search-and-rescue missions to save migrants lost at sea are criminalized to cut down on migration.

"The Titanic sub billionaire rescue mission is entering final hours of hope to find survivors. Meanwhile in Italy & Greece, search & rescue to save people at sea is criminalised," one person tweeted.

