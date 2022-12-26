T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig Says She's 'Exhausted' Amid Affair Rumors

The wife of T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig, wrote she was "exhausted" on Instagram amid her husband's alleged affair with Amy Robach.

Holmes and Robach—who have co-hosted GMA3: What You Need to Know since 2020—are currently on a hiatus from the show after photos of the pair cozying up together on various occasions surfaced in November. In pics published by U.K. newspaper the Daily Mail they could be seen on vacation in upstate New York and holding hands in the back of a car.

The twosome last appeared on the Good Morning America spinoff on December 2, when they seemingly referenced their alleged off-screen drama.

"It's too bad it's Friday," Holmes said on air, to which Robach replied, "Is it?"

"It's been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going," Holmes added.

In response, Robach laughed, "Speak for yourself."

"I am very excited about the weekend—and I'm sure everyone else is, too," the 20/20 correspondent continued. "We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

Although it's not confirmed when, or if, they will return to the afternoon news program, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly sent an email to network employees on December 13 stating Holmes and Robach would "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review."

Holmes has been married to Fiebig since March 2010 and they share daughter Sabine. The former CNN broadcaster is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson.

As for Robach, she said "I do" to husband Andrew Shue in 2010 as well. The couple married in February of that year, just weeks before Holmes' wedding to Fiebig. Robach shares two girls, Ava and Annie, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is a stepmom to Shue's three sons from a previous relationship: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

Amid the drama, Robach and Holmes have deactivated their Instagram accounts. Shue also deleted all traces of his spouse on Instagram, with the exception of one tribute to her from November 2020. Fiebig, meanwhile, has since reappeared on the platform after initially going private.

"Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one… #washingtondcbound #family," she captioned a photo of her snuggling with Sabine on her Instagram Story on December 25.

In a screeenshot captured by the U.K.'s The Sun, the attorney posted an image of a Christmas tree on Christmas Eve.

"I'll take color over white lights any day," she reportedly wrote. "Happy Christmas Eve."

While Holmes hasn't spoken out about the drama, Robach told a Daily Mail reporter on December 7 that "it's kind of over now," though she did not elaborate further on what she meant.

Since then, Holmes and Robach have been photographed enjoying lunch together near her apartment. On December 15, they were all smiles while walking arm-in-arm in New York City's Financial District.

