Tobin Anderson's 'Emotional' Speech Goes Viral After Cinderella Run Ends

Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson gave an emotional speech after FDU's historic run in March Madness came to an end Sunday against Florida Atlantic.

Anderson had masterminded his 16th-seeded college to a win over 1-seeded Purdue this past Friday, only the second time in the NCAA tournament's history that such an upset has occurred.

Following FDU's 78-70 defeat to Florida Atlantic's Owls in the second round, Anderson said he would be going fishing as he broke down in tears at the postgame press conference. The video has gone viral, with over 100,000 views across social media platforms.

Tobin Anderson sounds off one final time from #MarchMadness 🎣 pic.twitter.com/aiOoDO0eUh — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2023

Anderson said what he wants to do next, now that FDU has shown how its basketball program had turned around, advancing past the round of 64 for the first time in its history.

Anderson said after the game: "I like to fish. I love to fish. I'm a good fisherman too."

He then noted that his siblings were there to watch the game and became tearful as he told the press his parents had died and hadn't seen how well FDU had progressed.

Getting emotional, he continued: "My brother's here, Tucker's back there, my sister Sarah, my two siblings who I love dearly are here. My parents are not. As you know, I've talked about my dad and my mom passed away.... But I love my two siblings."

He then took a moment to compose himself before continuing to talk about his fishing plans.

"So I like to fish, right? So I can't wait to go fishing. But we're going to work and get better and use this and use the momentum we just created to make the program better. And at some point, I'm going fishing," he said.

Anderson turned around the team after leaving Division II St. Thomas Aquinas College in 2022. In his first season with FDU, the Knights posted a 21-16 winning record and secured a berth in the NCAA tournament.

Speaking about FDU's March Madness journey coming to an end, Anderson said: "There's nothing to be sad about. I'm sad that it's over, I'm sad that we can't practice anymore, but what we did is incredibly special. That'll be something they remember for the rest of their lives."

In 2022, Anderson left St. Thomas Aquinas College to take over the Knights, a team that had gone 4-22 the year before. It was part of a three-year stretch in which the Knights had a sub.-500 record. In one season, with help from St. Thomas transfers Sean Moore, Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton, Anderson led the team to a 21-16 record and an NCAA Tournament berth.

The coach is hoping that FDU's season and run in the tournament will have created memories for the college and that this has set a foundation for future successes on and off the court.

He said that it took a lot of hard work for the team to make it as far as it did and that he hopes there is confidence that the Knights will return to the NCAA tournament next year.

