Child Rapper's Song About Trans People Burning in Hell Viewed 1M Times

Pre-teen rapper Toby James has gone viral for a track slamming transgender people, with the song being viewed over 1.8 million times on social media.

In the tune, which was shared to his father Tyson James' TikTok account (@nottysonjames) on September 2, the 11 year old claims "If you're a Suzie then you can't be a Scott," and "Only two genders, ain't gettin' to heaven with nail polish."

The lyrics also declare that transgender people are going to hell, including the line "It's gon' be hot where you're going, that's hell."

The Christian musician's song received 25,000 views on his dad's account, but went viral after being shared to X—the social network formerly known as Twitter—by user @ChristnNitemare.

"This is what indoctrination looks like…," he wrote alongside the clip, which has caused uproar on social media.

"Call child protective services," commented Aadan.

"What a little clown," said Chuck Salamone. "Tough lesson to learn. Freedom of expression doesn't mean freedom from ridicule."

"Hopefully, he's going to be embarrassed about this…someday," wrote Jen.

"If you believe you're going to meet God when you die… Be prepared for Him to ask you why you treated His other children so hatefully," said Lorraine Gardner.

However, other users agreed with the child rapper's views, with roger ap Joe commenting: "I personally like the kids message."

"Would you rather he rap about climate change and white privilege? Every kid is 'indoctrinated,'" said The Pudy Tat.

"Whether one thinks this is a bad take or not, if it's acceptable for children to choose gender affirming care, & to what extent, it should also be acceptable for the children who are critical of it to have a voice," wrote Tsulaa. "Neither side has any business accusing the other of indoctrination. Thrown stones & glass houses abound."

