Toby Keith Announces New Project After Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Keith is keeping on top of business while undergoing treatment for cancer as his fishing brand, Luck E Strike, launches a range of new products.

The country singer, 62, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021 and took a break from recording new music and performing live.

Luck E Strike will release American-made products such as T-shirts, keychains and hard lures. Jeff Williams, the company's general manager, described how Keith wanted to keep his "foot on the gas," to make sure they were ready in time.

Toby Keith performs during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. His fishing brand is releasing a range of new products in September. Michael Hickey/Getty Images North America

"We've produced about 40,000 hard lures in the last two weeks. New paint is in and the decoration and finishing touches are underway," Williams said in a statement to media.

"Toby and I have talked about keeping our foot on the gas making as many [lures] as we possibly can. We could be putting some of our American-made hard-bait lures in packages by the end of this month or the middle of September," Williams added.

Keith announced the new products, which are available for pre-sale on the Luck E Strike website on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Toby's newly acquired fishing brand,@luckestrike_, is set to release a new line of American-made products in September," the post read.

Along with releasing all new products, Keith has a big few weeks ahead of him as he prepares to receive the Country Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 28, which will air on NBC.

"We're overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever country icon award," Cassandra Tryon, the senior vice president of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal, said in a statement.

"As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe," Tryon added. "His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history."

Keith told his fans about his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. He said that doctors had diagnosed him in the fall of 2021.

Keith's representatives told Newsweek earlier this month that they hope to share exciting news with his fans soon, while Keith himself gave an update on his health in June.

"I'm feeling pretty good... I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less," he told The Oklahoman.

The singer became a hit in the early 1990s with songs such as, "Should've Been a Cowboy," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," and "I Love This Bar."