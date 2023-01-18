Today's Wordle #578 Hints, Tips and Answer for Wednesday, January 18 Puzzle

It seems unlikely that, when Josh Wardle invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown "for me and my partner to enjoy," the New York software engineer had any idea he was about to launch a global sensation.

Yet shortly after Wardle released the game to the public, in October 2021, it went viral on social media, picking up a dedicated fan base.

Previously speaking to Newsweek, Joel Wallenberg, a senior language lecturer at the University of York in the U.K., argued Wordle's appeal can be linked to the enduring human interest in language.

He said: "I would say, though, that language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games."

In January 2022, The New York Times purchased Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, though the game remains free to play.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #578 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, January 18

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #578.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer only contains one vowel, which is the third letter.

Hint #3: Can be used in cooking.

Hint #4: The last letter is one of the first four in the alphabet.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to today's answer.

'Wordle' #578 Answer for Wednesday, January 18

The answer to today's Wordle is "Chard."

That was a tough one! A relatively uncommon word, with only one vowel, today's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players.

Did you get it? If so, we're very impressed! But don't worry if not, one of the best things about being a Wordle player is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of tips and hints for the latest Wordle puzzle.

What Does 'Chard' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "chard" as "a vegetable with large, dark green leaves and white stems."

For example: "Do you think I should add any chard to the recipe?"

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.