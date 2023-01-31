Today's Wordle #591 Tips, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, January 31 Puzzle

It's been a year since Wordle was first purchased by the New York Times, for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, in January 2022, yet the game is showing few signs of losing its viral popularity.

Wordle was first developed during the coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, after first being released to the public in October 2021 it quickly developed a cult following, with players from across the world sharing their results on social media.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some hints on playing the game.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #591 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, January 31

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #591.

Hint #1: There is only one vowel.

Hint #2: The fourth and fifth letters are the same.

Hint #3: The opening letter is one of the first five in the alphabet.

Hint #4: Often used as a symbol for Christianity.

Hint #5: Letter number three is a vowel.

'Wordle' #591 Answer for Tuesday, January 31

The answer to Tuesday's Wordle is "Cross."

Having just one vowel made today's Wordle puzzle a good brainteaser, though being a relatively common word and having a double 's' certainly helped.

Did you get it? If so, congratulations, but please don't worry if not.

One of the best things about Wordle is challenging yourself to improve your score over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Cross' Mean?

The Marriam-Webster Dictionary defines "cross" as "a structure consisting of an upright with a transverse beam used especially by the ancient Romans for execution."

For example: "The cross on which Jesus was crucified."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.