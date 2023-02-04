Today's Wordle #595 Hints and Answer for Saturday, February 4 Puzzle

It's been well over a year since Josh Wardle, a New York software engineer, invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game quickly developed into a global sensation, and in January 2022 was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips on playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #595 Tips and Clues for Saturday, February 4

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #595.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The word contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You might feel less safe walking through this type of street at night.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "darkened," "dim" and "murky."

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #595 Answer for Saturday, February 4

The answer to Saturday's Wordle is "Unlit."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, means Saturday's Wordle wasn't the toughest we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow for another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Unlit' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "unlit" as "not illuminated with light."

For example: "An unlit stairway."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.