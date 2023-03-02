Today's Wordle #621 Hints, Tips and Answer for Thursday, March 2 Game

Wordle, the word game developed by Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown, shows few signs of losing its extraordinary appeal, well over a year after it was first released to the public in October 2021.

The game is very simple, meaning it can be played by almost anyone, regardless of their past experience of word puzzles.

Each day the player has to guess a new five-letter word, in six attempts or fewer. After each guess the letters light up, indicating how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you placed it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, while gray tells you it's not included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022 Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, explained why he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Later that same month Wordle was purchased by the New York Times, for an undisclosed seven-figure fee.

If you enjoy Wordle there are a range of other online puzzles you might like to try, such as Typochondria, Spellspire or Wordscapes.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #621 Tips and Clues for Thursday, March 2

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "raised," "high" and "over."

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: None of the last three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #621 Answer for Thursday, March 2

The answer to today's Wordle is "Above."

For the second day in a row we've had three vowels, meaning Wordle hasn't been throwing its toughest challenges our way, but it's still providing us with some fun puzzles. Congratulations if you got the answer but please don't worry if not. Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Above' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "above" as: "In or to a higher place."

For example: "As I walked down the street, a pigeon flew above me."