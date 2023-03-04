Today's Wordle #623 Tips, Hints and Answer for Saturday, March 4 Puzzle

When New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle first released Wordle to the public, in October 2021, he surely didn't realize he was launching what would become a global sensation.

The game had humble origins, with Wardle telling Newsweek he initially invented the game during coronavirus lockdown "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, Wordle quickly developed into a viral sensation, and was sold to the New York Times in January 2022 for an undisclosed seven figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media was key to Wordle's rapid spread.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #623 Tips and Clues for Saturday, March 4

Hint #1: There is only one vowel.

Hint #2: The answer doesn't contain any repeated letters.

Hint #3: Letter number three is a vowel.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's word include "direction," "movement" and "tendency."

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to today's Wordle.

'Wordle' #623 Answer for Saturday, March 4

The answer to today's Wordle is "Trend."

A fairly common word, though the presence of only one vowel helped make it a real brainteaser. Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is trying to improve your scores over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Trend' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "trend" as: "A prevailing tendency or inclination."

For example: "The current trend in education."