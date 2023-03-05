Today's Wordle #624, Hints And Answer For Sunday, March 5 Puzzle

Wordle quickly became a worldwide hit after creator Josh Wardle released the game to the public in October 2021.

Wardle previously told Newsweek he initially invented the game as something "for me and my partner to enjoy" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It quickly went from a humble player base of dozens to millions within a matter of months.

This explosive rise in player numbers led the New York Times to offer Wardle an undisclosed seven-figure sum for the rights to the puzzle in January 2022.

Part of Wordle's popularity can be explained by its simple game play and rules that allow for a pick-up-and-play approach.

Players need to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer and use a color-coded system to help them work out the answer.

A green tile indicates the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow one means the letter is correct but in the wrong place. A gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously told Newsweek that social media played a significant role in Wordle being spread across the globe.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

Newsweek has some hints to help you solve today's Wordle. The answer will be revealed at the end of this article.

'Wordle' #624 Tips and Clues for Sunday, March 5

Hint #1: Today's word is an adjective.

Hint #2: There are no repeating letters in the answer.

Hint #3: The answer has recently been used to describe poor male behavior.

Hint #4: It is the name of a huge hit by singer Britney Spears.

Hint #5: The answer starts with the letter "T."

'Wordle' #624 Answer for Sunday, March 5

The answer to today's Wordle is "Toxic."

While not the most common word, and one that might not be used every day, most people will have heard of it.

Did you solve today's puzzle? Congratulations if you did, but don't worry if you didn't as there will be a new Wordle tomorrow.

What Does 'Toxic' Mean?

According to Merriam-Webster, toxic means: "containing or being poisonous material especially when capable of causing death or serious debilitation."