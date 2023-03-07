Today's Wordle #626, Hints, Tips and Answer for Tuesday, March 7 Enigma

When New York software developer Josh Wardle first released Wordle to the public, in October 2021, he surely had no indication he was about to launch a global sensation.

Initially, Wardle invented the game, during coronavirus lockdown, simply "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However the game quickly developed a loyal following across the English speaking world, and in January 2022, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in Britain, argued social media was key to Wordle's viral appeal.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #626 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, March 7

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Closely connected to the Kentucky Derby.

Hint #4: The fifth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #626 Answer for Tuesday, March 7

The answer to today's Wordle is "Horse."

A regularly used word, complete with two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't fret if not! One of our favorite things about Wordle is seeing if we can improve our result over time.

What Does 'Horse' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "horse" as: "a large solid-hoofed herbivorous ungulate mammal domesticated since prehistoric times and used as a beast of burden, a draft animal, or for riding."

For example: "I'd love to go out for a ride on that horse."