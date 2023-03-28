Today's Wordle #647 Hints and Answer for Tuesday, March 28 Brainteaser

Wordle was first invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being released to the public in October 2021, Wordle quickly developed into a viral sensation and was purchased by the New York Times in January 2022 for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice on playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added. "For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #647, Clues for Tuesday, March 28

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #2: The third and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Tuesday's Wordle include "haste," "bustle" and "dash."

Hint #4: It's something you might do if you're running late for an appointment.

Hint #5: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #647 Answer for Tuesday, March 28

The answer to today's Wordle is "Hurry."

A relatively common word, with a repeated letter, Tuesday's Wordle wasn't the toughest puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But please don't be discouraged if not—one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Hurry' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "hurry" as "to carry or cause to go with haste."

For example: "Hurry them to the hospital."