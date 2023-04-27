Today's Wordle #677, Answer, Hints and Tips for Thursday, April 27 Game

It's been well over a year since New York based software engineer Josh Wardle first released Wordle to the public, in October 2021, yet the word puzzle shows few signs of losing its viral popularity.

Wardle invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, initially just as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being made available to the public, Wordle quickly gained a following across the English speaking world, and in January 2022, it was purchased by The New York Times for an unspecified low seven-figure sum.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve today's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some advice for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #677, Clues for Thursday, April 27

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Thursday's Wordle include "rationale" and "sense."

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #677, Answer for Thursday, April 27

The answer to today's Wordle is "Logic."

Well, that was a fun one! Not the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, as a relatively common word containing two vowels, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't worry if not. You'll have another chance tomorrow, and Newsweek will of course be back with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Logic' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "logic" as: "A science that deals with the principles and criteria of validity of inference and demonstration: the science of the formal principles of reasoning."

For example: "A professor of logic."