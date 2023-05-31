Today's 'Wordle' #711 Tips, Clues and Answer for Wednesday, May 31 Game

Before developing into the viral sensation we know today, Wordle had humble origins, originally being invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer who simply wanted to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021, with the game quickly developing a cult following across the English speaking world. The following January it was brought by The New York Times, for a low seven-figure fee, but remained free to play.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Wednesday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some tips to Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #711, Clues for Wednesday, May 31

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #3: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

Hint #4: Associated with mobility.

Hint #5: The third letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #711, Answer for Wednesday, May 31

The answer to today's Wordle is "Agile."

Did you get it? A relatively common word, containing three vowels, Wednesday's Wordle puzzle certainly wasn't the toughest we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Congratulations if you beat the challenge but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Thursday.

What Does 'Agile' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "agile" as "marked by ready ability to move with quick easy grace" or "having a quick resourceful and adaptable character."

For example: "An agile dancer."