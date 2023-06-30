Today's 'Wordle' #741 Tips, Clues and Answer for Friday, June 30 Puzzle

Wordle was first developed during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a software developer based in New York, who wanted to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, Wordle exploded in popularity after being released to the public in October 2021, with players across the world sharing their results on social media. The game was sold to the New York Times in January 2022, for a low seven-figure sum.

In an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some tips for Wordle players.

"Wordle" is shown on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Friday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #741, Clues for Friday, June 30

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: Something you might find on a farm.

Hint #4: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to Friday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #741, Answer for Friday, June 30

The answer to today's Wordle is "straw."

As a relatively common word, Friday's Wordle certainly wasn't the toughest we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so congratulations, but please don't be put off if not. A new Wordle puzzle is released every day, and one of the best things about the game is seeing if you can improve your results over time. Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Saturday.

What Does 'Straw' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary's defines "straw" as "stalks of grain after threshing" or "a natural or artificial heavy fiber used for weaving, plaiting or braiding."

For example: "On her way to the farm Jane walked past several bales of straw."