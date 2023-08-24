U.S.

Today's 'Wordle' #796, Hints, Tips and Answer for Thursday, August 24

By
Wordle

Wordle was developed during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer originally from Wales in the U.K. The game quickly developed into a viral sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, and the following January it was sold to The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

When asked by Newsweek in January 2022—shortly before the game was sold—how good a player he was, Wardle admitted that despite inventing Wordle he sometimes still struggles with the puzzles.

"Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! he said. "I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Wordle hints for 24 August 2023 puzzle
A person plays "Wordle" on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help crack Thursday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

In an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media played a key role in Wordle's rapid rise to prominence.

He said: "Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #796, Tips for Thursday, August 24

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer is an adjective.

Hint #3: One of the last three letters in the alphabet features.

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "lengthy," "long-winded" and "rambling."

'Wordle' #796, Answer for Thursday, August 24

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "wordy."

Well that was a fun one! We did think about saying it shares most of the letters with Wordle, but thought that would be a bit too obvious! Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't be put off if you struggled. One of the best things about Wordle is trying to improve your results over time, and Newsweek will be back on Friday with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Wordy' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines wordy as "using or containing many and usually too many words."

For example: "I was hoping his presentation would be brief but it got really wordy."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC