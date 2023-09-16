U.S.

Today's Wordle #819 Answer: Hints and Clues for Saturday, September 16 Game

By
U.S. Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times Game

When Josh Wardle invented Wordle during the first coronavirus lockdown, his aims were remarkably modest, with the New York software engineer simply trying to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, resulting in it being purchased by The New York Times for a low seven-figure price in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., said the power of social media was key to Wordle's sudden rise in popularity.

Aslan added: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word-puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

Wordle hints for 16 September 2023 puzzle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online," Aslan said. "I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social-media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #819, Clues for Saturday, September 16

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Features in the Bible.

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #819, Answer for Saturday, September 16

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "angel."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, today's Wordle certainly wasn't one of the most difficult we have yet faced, but it was still a fun puzzle.

Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't worry if not. A new Wordle puzzle is released each day, and Newsweek will be back with more rounds of hints and tips to help you figure out the answer.

What Does 'Angel' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "angel" as "a spiritual being serving as a divine messenger and intermediary and often as a special protector of an individual or nation."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC