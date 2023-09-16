Today's Wordle #819 Answer: Hints and Clues for Saturday, September 16 Game

When Josh Wardle invented Wordle during the first coronavirus lockdown, his aims were remarkably modest, with the New York software engineer simply trying to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, resulting in it being purchased by The New York Times for a low seven-figure price in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., said the power of social media was key to Wordle's sudden rise in popularity.

Aslan added: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word-puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online," Aslan said. "I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social-media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #819, Clues for Saturday, September 16

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Features in the Bible.

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #819, Answer for Saturday, September 16

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "angel."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, today's Wordle certainly wasn't one of the most difficult we have yet faced, but it was still a fun puzzle.

Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't worry if not. A new Wordle puzzle is released each day, and Newsweek will be back with more rounds of hints and tips to help you figure out the answer.

What Does 'Angel' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "angel" as "a spiritual being serving as a divine messenger and intermediary and often as a special protector of an individual or nation."