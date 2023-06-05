Wildlife

Toddler Bites Snake to Death

By
Wildlife Wildlife Snakes Snake India

A toddler has chewed a snake to death in northern India, horrifying his family.

The 3-year-old named Ayush had been playing outside his home in the Madnapur village in the Farrukhabad district when his grandmother heard him screaming, Indian English-language daily The Tribunereported on Monday.

When she rushed out to see what was the matter, she found a small chewed-up snake hanging out of the child's mouth.

The shocked grandmother, named Sunita, told The Tribune that she immediately pulled the dead snake out of his mouth.

Once she had cleaned Ayush's mouth, she told his parents who rushed him to the hospital, the paper reported.

Indian rat snake
A stock photo shows an Indian rat snake, one of the country's non-venomous snakes. A toddler recently bit a non-venomous snake in India. Raghu_Ramaswamy/Getty

The parents put the snake in a bag and brought it with them to the hospital so that they could better explain the situation to the doctors.

Thankfully, the snake was not venomous.

After monitoring the child for 24 hours, the doctors declared that he was fine and out of danger, The Tribune reported.

India is home to nearly 300 snake species that can be found all across the country in a variety of habitats. Over 60 are venomous, more than 40 are mildly venomous and 180 are non-venomous. The exact species of this particular snake is unknown.

It is not clear why or how the toddler came to chew into the snake. Of an estimated 1.2 million snakebite deaths in India from 2000 to 2019, over a quarter were children under the age of 15, according to a World Health Organization report. The WHO has estimated that about 5 million snakebites occur every year in India.

Snakebites are a particular problem in rural areas of the coutnry where people do not typically have easy access to medical care.

As a result many snake incidents go unreported.

Around 90 percent of all snakebites are cased by what are considered to be the big four—common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper and saw-scaled viper—which are all incredibly venomous.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time a child has bitten a snake.

In August 2022, a 2-year-old girl in Turkey bit a snake back after it bit her on the lip. The retaliatory bite killed the reptile.

Local media said at the time that neighbors heard the girl screaming after she was bitten in her backyard.

The 20-inch snake was still dangling from her teeth when people rushed outside to see what was going on.

The toddler was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries. After being observed for 24 hours, she was recovering well.

Read more

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about snakes? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC