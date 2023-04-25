News

Toddler Fatally Crushed By Falling Tree in Family Home Backyard: Coroner

By
News Pennsylvania Death Accident

A 2-year-old boy has been crushed to death by a part of a falling tree in the backyard of his Pennsylvania home, according to a county coroner.

The child, whose name has not been released, was in the backyard of a home in Lower Southampton, just north of Philadelphia, when strong winds blew through the area on April 22.

This caused a tree to split and a section about 25 to 30 feet in length and 8 to 10 inches in diameter struck the boy, while his mother and sibling were unharmed, according to The Morning Call.

According to the outlet, the child was pronounced dead following an evaluation by Lower Southampton Police and Media 114.

Stock image of a fallen tree
Damaged house roof with missing shingles after hurricane Ian in Florida. Consequences of natural disaster. The boy died as a result of his injuries after the tree fell on him. Getty

The child was later taken to the Bucks County Forensic Center by the Buck's County Coroner's Office.

Meredith Buck, Bucks County Coroner, ruled the child's cause of death as a head injury and that the manner of death was accidental.

Buck said: "This horrible tragedy was an unforeseen act of nature.

"High winds came in ahead of the thunderstorms and split a tree on the property. It fell without warning, striking the child's head. My heart goes out to the family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading cause of death for 1 to 4 years is accidents.

It added that 1,299 children aged between 1 and 4 died as a result of an accident between 2018 and 2021.

Advice from legal firm High Swartz Attorneys At Law says that while people might want to remove a tree themselves that they suspect could be dangerous in the future, there are a series of steps you must consider.

It added: "It's essential to remember that local government controls trees in the public right of way and is responsible if they fail to remove a hazard tree after notice.

"The property owner should notify the municipality of the hazard tree and ask that it be removed. Keep a copy of that notice for future records."

Newsweek has contacted the Bucks County Coroner for comment via email.

There have been other tragic instances across the U.S. where children have been crushed to death by a falling tree.

Last year, a 7-year-old girl was killed when a tree fell on her family's tent while she was camping with her family at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police Department were sent to the scene at Elkmont Campground. The father and two other children were unharmed, according to officials.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC