Joy at Toddler's Kind Gesture to Sleeping Dog in Video: 'Best Friends'

A video capturing the unique bond between a toddler and a Labrador has been giving viewers that warm and fuzzy feeling.

In footage posted to TikTok by Alyssa Rigby alongside the hashtag "best friends" her young son Cole can be seen approaching his canine companion Ryder with a blanket. Ryder is shown lying up against a door, fast asleep.

The toddler then proceeds to cover his doggy best friend with the blanket before kissing him on the head."Good night, good night, Ryder dogs," Cole says.

By this point, Ryder has opened his eyes, but appears content to continue napping. He also seems very happy to see his human friend, if the wagging tail visible in the video is anything to go by.

Rigby regularly posts clips of Cole spending time with her two dogs, but this video has proven particularly popular, having already racked up 11 million views and counting.

Though it's an undeniably cute interaction, the footage also serves as a reminder of the potential benefits of having a family dog around children. These have been well documented in academic research.

In 2022, a study published in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports found that children aged between 2 and 5 who grew up with a family dog were more active, slept better and spent less time on screens than kids who did not have a pet.

Those who grew up with canines were more adept at walking and playing too. The researchers found that dog-owning preschoolers who played with their dog three or more times a week did more physical activity, played outdoors more and had 16 minutes per day more sleep.

From the left, stock images of a toddler and a sleeping dog. A video capturing the unique bond between a toddler and a Labrador has been giving viewers that warm and fuzzy feeling. GeorgeRudy/Alison Rose/Getty

Yet, in the case of Cole, it's clear that having a dog may have brought other benefits such as compassion, kindness and affection.

This has not been lost on those watching the video.

"This is a child who knows and is shown love," one viewer wrote.

Another agreed: "So young yet so kind and sweet."

Ryder's own enjoyment of the situation was spotted too, with one TikToker commenting that the "tail says everything."

Other comments on the video included "adorable" and "so sweet," while there were plenty of "awws."

This isn't the first time a blossoming friendship between a child and a dog has grabbed the headlines. In 2022 footage of a German shepherd's hilarious playtime with a toddler went viral.

Then there was the golden retriever who has made a habit of greeting his owner's baby in her cot every morning. Another memorable clip captured the development of a young girl who grew up alongside her parents' five German shepherds.

Newsweek has contacted Alyssa Rigby for comment.

