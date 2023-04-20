Toddler Tries KFC for the First Time and His Reaction Is Priceless

A video showcasing a toddler's reaction to trying KFC for the first time has surfaced online—and it's utterly adorable.

Sam, aged 1 at the time, can be seen sitting in a car seat sizing up the chicken strip handed to him by his mom before going in for a bite. His reaction soon after is priceless.

The clip was posted to Reddit by his mom, who asked to be referred to simply as Sarah from the U.K. "This was the first actual chicken he'd ever eaten," she told Newsweek. "He goes through phases with food and doesn't really eat a lot of meat. We have some breaded chicken at home but it's very hit and miss. Fruit and peas are his go to foods."

Sam, aged 1, tries a KFC chicken strip for the first time - the toddler's mom, Sarah, said this was his first successful taste of chicken. SnazzySaz

Kids can often be picky eaters in their younger years. A 2020 study published in the journal Pediatrics found picky eaters tended to get into bad habits from an early age and once they are set, it can be difficult to change them.

The research indicated how it is crucial to try and prevent picky eating from around the age of 2, when children begin to develop a rebellious streak. Though there are multiple strategies for addressing this, the research pointed to two key approaches.

Firstly, it's important to offer children a variety of foods including lots of different fruits and vegetables. Sarah said she always strives to offer Sam a "selection" of fruits and vegetables with every meal. "He has a healthy snack drawer he can go to at any point and get whatever he wants," she said. "I have found he eats more and actively chooses healthier foods this way."

Secondly, the research recommended parents avoid cooking separate meals for their kids and instead strive to have it so their children eat whatever they are eating. That's kind of how Sam wound up eating KFC in the first place.

"We were out with the in-laws, they were driving and chatting. Since they help out so much we like to thank them by buying meals. This time we were out by KFC so got that and couldn't not share," she said.

It only seemed fair to include Sam in this. The video, filmed just over a year ago with Sam now 2, shows his delighted reaction to the fast food favorite with the combination of textures and flavors proving popular with the young tot.

"It was his first taste and he had the whole strip," said Sarah. "He does this excited little squeak and 'oooh' whenever he gets food he likes, and definitely did when he got this."

Despite his obvious joy, Sarah has refrained from letting Sam see Colonel Sanders again. "I'm sure he would have developed a taste but he's only had it one time since. He loves it, but we don't have it often at all," she said. "Definitely an addictive takeaway."

That hasn't stopped some viewers from criticizing the clip though and the decision to let Sam have KFC. "Wow be careful, lack of nutrition can really mess you up when you're growing," one Redditor wrote, with another commenting: "20 years from now let's watch his reaction to taking an insulin shot."

Commenting on the naysayers, Sarah said: "Some responses have been a bit silly, people apparently have assumed that all I feed my son is fast food when that's far from the truth."

However, not all of the negative remarks have been unwelcome. "One person noticed the straps on the car seat weren't tight enough," she said. "I've been extra vigilant about that now and it was a good spot that could potentially save his life."

Sarah is happy though that the majority appear to be from viewers who took it in the spirit intended. "I've never wanted to high-five another human more than I do right now," one fan wrote, with another adding: "I don't eat meat but this is wholesome as hell."

Ultimately, she believes it's about striking a balance between health and indulgence. "I definitely don't recommend fast food regularly, but I'm not one of those strict wholefood parents who will never let her kid have it either," she said. "All things in moderation."

The video is reminiscent of another viral clip in which a baby tried McDonald's for the first time. Elsewhere, one dad went viral with a handy hack for when his kids ask to go to McDonald's. Another mom, meanwhile, shared footage of the supersized order she placed for her and her 12 kids at the Golden Arches.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.