Tom Brady Kisses His Parents off Field After Buccaneers Loss

Fans of Tom Brady believe that his actions at the end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-14 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs might be an indication that he is thinking of retiring.

The 45-year-old quarterback becomes a free agent in March and after retiring at the end of last season, before changing his mind, fans are convinced that this was his farewell.

Despite having a losing season, the Bucs still managed to win their second straight NFC South title but came unstuck 31-14 at home to the Cowboys on Monday night and bow out of the playoffs at the wild-card stage.

After the game, Brady was videoed going over to his parents, who were at the entrance to the players' tunnel, where he kissed his mom and dad before running on through to the locker room.

Tom Brady heads off the field in Tampa and kisses his parents. #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/zRM1v320uL — Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) January 17, 2023

Coupled with his comments made in the press conference after the game, there are many who think Brady has played his last game for the Bucs and possibly his last in the NFL.

Speaking postgame, the quarterback told reporters: "I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year.

"I really appreciate all your effort. And I know it's hard for you guys, too. It's hard for us players to make it through, and you guys got a tough job. And I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and [is] a big fan of the sport.

"We're very grateful for everyone's support. And, you know, hopefully, you know, I love this organization. It's a great place to be," Brady added.

"I love everyone for welcoming me, all you regulars. And just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much."

Kissing his parents seemed to divide opinion on his next step, with many taking to Twitter to comment on the video clip.

One person wrote: "Not a fan but kissing his mom and dad shows somewhere inside is a tender heart."

Another didn't believe Brady would walk away right now, tweeting: "The Goat [greatest of all time] Loves his job so much it cost him his wife. Just couldn't walk away and maybe never will."

A third thought it was a big hint, writing: "Interesting that Tom Brady's parents were on the field to hug and kiss him as he went in the tunnel. #pleaseretire"

Another tweeted the same thought: "Could a kiss for his parents as he goes down the tunnel be a clue?"

There were others who didn't think that anything should be read into Brady's actions and was probably just something he does whenever he sees his parents.

A Twitter user wrote: "I don't like #TomBrady. BUT. I'm almost 20 and have hugged and kissed and will continue to hug and kiss my parents hello, good morning, goodbye, goodnight, and whatever other random reason I have to show affection for as long as I can. It's okay for parents to love their kids."

