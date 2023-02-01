Tom Brady Retires Live Updates: Brady Played in 18% of All Super Bowls

Brady Says He's Retiring 'For Good'

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time.

In a brief video posted on social media, the quarterback said he was retiring "for good."

Brady announced his retirement back in 2022 before decided to stay on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good," he said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time and when I woke up this morning I figured I'll just press record and let you guys know first."

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

He would not be "long winded," saying "you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

Brady thanked his family, friends, teammates, competitors and fans for their support over his two-decades-long career in the NFL.

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," he said. "I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

On his Instagram, Brady also shared photos with his family, including his children and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.