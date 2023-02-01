Tom Brady Retires Live Updates: Brady Played in 18% of All Super Bowls
- Tom Brady announced he will officially retire from the NFL after the 2023 season.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback took to Twitter to announce he is retiring "for good" Tuesday morning.
- The Buccaneers made the playoffs this season, but lost to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.
- Brady, who is considered by many as the greatest quarterback of all time, won seven Super Bowls during his 23 year-long career.
- The 45-year-old spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Buccaneers.
- Brady announced his retirement for the first time after the 2021 season, but decided to come back for one more year.
- He won three NFL MVP awards, been a first-team All-Pro three times and selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.
- This announcement comes after Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in the fall after 13 years of marriage.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Brady Played in 18% of All Super Bowls
The Pro Football Hall of Fame shared some of Tom Brady's stats following his official retirement announcement.
They include:
- Seven Super Bowl championships
- Five Super Bowl MVPs
- Three NFL MVPs
- Most career wins (251)
- Most passing yards in NFL history (89,214)
- Most passing touchdowns in NFL history (649)
The Hall of Fame also noted that Brady has played in 18 percent of all Super Bowls.
Brady Says He's Retiring 'For Good'
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time.
In a brief video posted on social media, the quarterback said he was retiring "for good."
Brady announced his retirement back in 2022 before decided to stay on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.
"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good," he said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time and when I woke up this morning I figured I'll just press record and let you guys know first."
He would not be "long winded," saying "you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."
Brady thanked his family, friends, teammates, competitors and fans for their support over his two-decades-long career in the NFL.
"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream," he said. "I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."
On his Instagram, Brady also shared photos with his family, including his children and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
Star Athletes Congratulate the GOAT
Star athletes are paying tribute to Tom Brady on social media, congratulating him on his 23 year-long career.
JJ Watt praised Brady's career, inviting him to morning golf with the "newly retired group."
"Greatest of All Time," Watt tweeted. "No question, no debate. It's been an honor and a privilege."🐐
"PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet."
Derek Jeter also congratulated Brady on his "unbelievable" career, saying "it was fun to watch!"
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also shared Brady's video with three GOAT emojis.
Brady Will Always Part of Tampa Family, Mayor Says
The Mayor of Tampa thanked Tom Brady for the "memories" shortly after he announced his retirement Tuesday morning.
"The GOAT will always be a part of our Champa Bay family 🏆," Mayor Jane Castor tweeted. "Thank you, Tom Brady, for the grit, spirit, and amazing memories. We'll look for you on the golf course!"