The Dangerous Bacteria on Your Toothbrush and How To Prevent It

Have you ever wondered what could happen if you don't update your toothbrush every once in a while, or at least keep your toothbrush clean? Newsweek spoke with two dental experts to learn all about the dangerous bacteria that grows on unclean toothbrushes, and what we can do to prevent it.

"It's true that our toothbrush does house millions of bacteria," Fatima Khan told Newsweek.

The biomedical science and dental medicine doctorate holder is currently practicing medicine in Houston, Texas. She went on to name the worst offenders as being streptococcus mutans, staphylococcus aureus, candida albicans, periodontal pathogens, and E. coli.

Streptococcus mutans are a group of seven closely related species of spherical bacteria, collectively referred to as the mutans streptococci, according to the National Library of Medicine.

"The primary habitats for S. mutans are the mouth, pharynx (throat), and intestine. [They have] several factors, such as adherence to enamel surfaces. Streptococcus mutans have a central role in the etiology (cause) of dental caries (cavities), because these can adhere to plaque bacteria. Usually, the appearance of streptococcus mutans in the tooth cavities is followed by tooth decay after six to 24 months," the medical journal wrote online.

Khan explained to Newsweek about why this particular bacteria can fester and become a hotbed of dental health problems, just from us neglecting toothbrushes.

"We clean off the plaque on our teeth which is full of bacteria and some of that remains on the toothbrush even after washing. When we practice good oral hygiene and with the help of our immune system we can usually fight off any infections when we are healthy; this only becomes a major issue if we have a weakened immune system and a huge overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria," she said,

The medical reviewer at dental care website Tooth Truth Today and co-founder of Riven Oral Care, a probiotic mouthwash, advises people to take a number of measures ranging from moving their toothbrush's standing place to letting it air dry after use to ward off any bacteria that could be harmful in the long run.

"Keep your toothbrush as far away from the toilet as possible. Also, when you flush the toilet, close the toilet lid to decrease the amount of E. coli bacteria from spreading from your feces to your toothbrush," she said.

"To prevent overgrowth of the streptococcus mutans and periodontal pathogens make sure you are replacing your toothbrush head every three months and that you are visiting your dentist routinely."

"If your gums were bleeding due to gingivitis or periodontitis after having a proper cleaning by your dentist, I would recommend using a fresh toothbrush to prevent the old pathogens from inoculating back in your mouth," she added.

Khan went on to recommend people clean their toothbrushes under running water and wash them thoroughly after use, before only letting it dry naturally in fresh air. Why? Because a moist environment is an ideal environment for pathogenic bacteria to thrive.

"If you have a cold, flu, covid or any viral infection, be sure to replace your toothbrush afterwards as well," Khan said.

"To prevent staphylococcus from spreading, be sure to wash your face well afterwards so bacteria does not contact the skin around your mouth. It is best to brush first and then wash your face," she added.

How To Keep Your Toothbrush Clean 1. Keep it in a clean place, away from any flushing toilets. 2. Clean it with water after use, and leave it to dry in fresh air. 3. Replace your toothbrush every three months, especially if you have been ill.

Dentist and practice owner at Aspen Dental, Dr. Taylor Sutton is in agreement with Khan and echoed to Newsweek that people ought to take good care of their toothbrushes to prevent bacteria like streptococcus mutans, streptococcus pyogenes, S. pyogenes, staphylococcus aureus, and klebsiella, candida, pseudomonas, lactobacilli, and E. coli.

A stock image of a father and daughter brushing their teeth. Newsweek spoke with two leading dental experts based in the U.S., Fatima Khan and Dr. Taylor Sutton, to learn what these pathogenic bacteria are and how they can be prevented. Getty Images

"Enterobacteriaceae, Pseudomonadaceae, and Fusobacterium are some of the many types of microorganisms that have been found to collect on toothbrushes in as little as a month, and collect heavily after three months," Sutton said.

"These organisms can contribute to caries, halitosis (bad breath), opportunistic fungal infections, and systemic infections," he added.

While Sutton paints a dark picture of the problems that could fester if your toothbrush isn't maintained to a good standard, the dentist went on to agree with Khan's view that prevention is entirely possible.

"While you can't prevent bacteria from building up on your toothbrush because the oral bacteria reside in your mouth at all times, you can certainly limit accumulation and its resulting problems by cleaning your toothbrush after each use and updating it every three months.

"One can extend their toothbrush's lifespan by cleaning regularly with mouthwash. It is also important to allow toothbrush to air dry versus in a moist environment, along with safe storage of the toothbrush to prevent catching other bacteria present in the room," Sutton concluded.

