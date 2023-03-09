'Top Chef' Cast: Meet the Season 20 All-Star Contestants

Bravo's Top Chef is back for its milestone 20th season and, this time around, 16 of the greatest competitors from different global editions of the cooking competition have re-joined the cast.

The all-stars competition was filmed in 2022 in London, marking the first time that the flagship edition of Top Chef has gone abroad for an entire season, and has been described by Bravo as "the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen."

Padma Lakshmi is back as host on the Emmy and Critics Choice Award-winning series, as is head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons.

The cast is made up of winners and finalists, representing 11 different Top Chef versions around the world who will vie for the ultimate "World All-Stars" title.

Top Chef will see the 16 chefs return to the kitchen to battle it out throughout London, with the hopes of then moving on to the grand finale in Paris, France.

Speaking on set during the filming of the 20th Top Chef in September 2022, head judge Colicchio revealed how the chefs' past experiences on the show can help them in the new competition.

"Well, they've already been on the show, so they understand a little bit," he told Newsweek. "There's always an advantage once you're on, you know what you're in for, sort of."

Colicchio added that "most people don't see" how difficult the process of filming Top Chef is, saying: "You know, the chefs are there [in the kitchen], they're on two days, off one, but the day they're off [they have] interviews all day long.

"And so they're cooking, they're on their feet, they're running around, they're stressed out. They're getting feedback, you know, every time they cook. It's usually when you get halfway through, you're exhausted."

Colicchio continued, saying that the chefs need a "certain marathon endurance" to be able to get through the competition.

So who are the 16 chefs who have signed themselves up for the new episodes?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the chefs taking part in Top Chef Season 20, including where you've seen them before.

Top Chef Season 20 Cast

Samuel Albert

Hometown: Soucelles, France

Current city of residence: Angers, France

Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, Les Petits Prés

Last season: Winner, Top Chef France Season 10

Ali Ghzawi

Hometown: Irbid, Jordan

Currenty city of residence: Amman, Jordan

Occupation/profession: Chef and owner, Alee

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 3

Sara Bradley

Hometown: Paducah, Kentucky

Current city of residence: Paducah, Kentucky

Occupation/profession: Chef and owner, Freight House

Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Kentucky Season 16

Charbel Hayek

Hometown: Beirut, Lebanon

Current city of residence: Lake Worth, Florida

Occupation/profession: Private chef

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 5

Victoire Gouloubi

Hometown: Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

Current city of residence: Milan, Italy

Occupation/profession: Private chef

Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Italy Season 2

Dale MacKay

Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Current city of residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Occupation/profession: Chef and co-owner, Grassroots Restaurant Group

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Canada Season 1

Sylwia Stachyra

Hometown: Lublin, Poland

Current city of residence: Lublin, Poland

Occupation/profession: Owner, Cookshe

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Poland Season 7

Luciana Berry

Hometown: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Currenty city of residence: London, United Kingdom

Occupation/profession: Owner, Catering on the Hill

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Brazil Season 2

May Phattanant Thongthong

Hometown: Chiang Mai, Thailand

Current city of residence: Bangkok, Thailand

Occupation/profession: Executive chef and co-partner, Maze Dining

Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Thailand Season 1

Begoña Rodrigo

Hometown: Valencia, Spain

Current city of residence: Valencia, Spain

Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, la Salita

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Spain Season 1

Buddha Lo

Hometown: Port Douglas, Australia

Current city of residence: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation/profession: Executive chef, Marky's Caviar & Huso

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Houston Season 19

Tom Goetter

Hometown: Mainz, Germany

Current city of residence: Worldwide aboard the Scenic Ocean vessels

Occupation/profession: Executive chef/director, Food & Beverage Scenic Luxury Cruises Ocean

Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Germany Season 1

Gabriel Rodriguez

Hometown: Iztapalapa, Mexico City

Current city of residence: Madrid, Spain

Occupation/Profession: Private chef

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Mexico Season 2

Dawn Burrell

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current city of residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation/profession: Chef and partner, Late August

Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Portland Season 18

Amar Santana

Hometown: Dominican Republic and Queens, New York

Current city of residence: Santa Ana, California

Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, Broadway by Amar Santana in Laguna Beach, California and Vaca Restaurant in Costa Mesa, California

Last season: Finalist, Top Chef California Season 13

Nicole Gomes

Hometown: Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

Current city of residence: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, Cluck 'N' Cleaver

Last season: Winner, Top Chef Canada Season 5: All-Stars

Top Chef Season 20 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.