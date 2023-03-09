'Top Chef' Cast: Meet the Season 20 All-Star Contestants
Bravo's Top Chef is back for its milestone 20th season and, this time around, 16 of the greatest competitors from different global editions of the cooking competition have re-joined the cast.
The all-stars competition was filmed in 2022 in London, marking the first time that the flagship edition of Top Chef has gone abroad for an entire season, and has been described by Bravo as "the fiercest showdown the culinary series has seen."
Padma Lakshmi is back as host on the Emmy and Critics Choice Award-winning series, as is head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons.
The cast is made up of winners and finalists, representing 11 different Top Chef versions around the world who will vie for the ultimate "World All-Stars" title.
Top Chef will see the 16 chefs return to the kitchen to battle it out throughout London, with the hopes of then moving on to the grand finale in Paris, France.
Speaking on set during the filming of the 20th Top Chef in September 2022, head judge Colicchio revealed how the chefs' past experiences on the show can help them in the new competition.
"Well, they've already been on the show, so they understand a little bit," he told Newsweek. "There's always an advantage once you're on, you know what you're in for, sort of."
Colicchio added that "most people don't see" how difficult the process of filming Top Chef is, saying: "You know, the chefs are there [in the kitchen], they're on two days, off one, but the day they're off [they have] interviews all day long.
"And so they're cooking, they're on their feet, they're running around, they're stressed out. They're getting feedback, you know, every time they cook. It's usually when you get halfway through, you're exhausted."
Colicchio continued, saying that the chefs need a "certain marathon endurance" to be able to get through the competition.
So who are the 16 chefs who have signed themselves up for the new episodes?
Newsweek has everything you need to know about the chefs taking part in Top Chef Season 20, including where you've seen them before.
Top Chef Season 20 Cast
Samuel Albert
Hometown: Soucelles, France
Current city of residence: Angers, France
Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, Les Petits Prés
Last season: Winner, Top Chef France Season 10
Ali Ghzawi
Hometown: Irbid, Jordan
Currenty city of residence: Amman, Jordan
Occupation/profession: Chef and owner, Alee
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 3
Sara Bradley
Hometown: Paducah, Kentucky
Current city of residence: Paducah, Kentucky
Occupation/profession: Chef and owner, Freight House
Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Kentucky Season 16
Charbel Hayek
Hometown: Beirut, Lebanon
Current city of residence: Lake Worth, Florida
Occupation/profession: Private chef
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 5
Victoire Gouloubi
Hometown: Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo
Current city of residence: Milan, Italy
Occupation/profession: Private chef
Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Italy Season 2
Dale MacKay
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Current city of residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Occupation/profession: Chef and co-owner, Grassroots Restaurant Group
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Canada Season 1
Sylwia Stachyra
Hometown: Lublin, Poland
Current city of residence: Lublin, Poland
Occupation/profession: Owner, Cookshe
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Poland Season 7
Luciana Berry
Hometown: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil
Currenty city of residence: London, United Kingdom
Occupation/profession: Owner, Catering on the Hill
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Brazil Season 2
May Phattanant Thongthong
Hometown: Chiang Mai, Thailand
Current city of residence: Bangkok, Thailand
Occupation/profession: Executive chef and co-partner, Maze Dining
Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Thailand Season 1
Begoña Rodrigo
Hometown: Valencia, Spain
Current city of residence: Valencia, Spain
Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, la Salita
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Spain Season 1
Buddha Lo
Hometown: Port Douglas, Australia
Current city of residence: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation/profession: Executive chef, Marky's Caviar & Huso
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Houston Season 19
Tom Goetter
Hometown: Mainz, Germany
Current city of residence: Worldwide aboard the Scenic Ocean vessels
Occupation/profession: Executive chef/director, Food & Beverage Scenic Luxury Cruises Ocean
Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Germany Season 1
Gabriel Rodriguez
Hometown: Iztapalapa, Mexico City
Current city of residence: Madrid, Spain
Occupation/Profession: Private chef
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Mexico Season 2
Dawn Burrell
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current city of residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation/profession: Chef and partner, Late August
Last season: Finalist, Top Chef Portland Season 18
Amar Santana
Hometown: Dominican Republic and Queens, New York
Current city of residence: Santa Ana, California
Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, Broadway by Amar Santana in Laguna Beach, California and Vaca Restaurant in Costa Mesa, California
Last season: Finalist, Top Chef California Season 13
Nicole Gomes
Hometown: Richmond, British Columbia, Canada
Current city of residence: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Occupation/profession: Executive chef and owner, Cluck 'N' Cleaver
Last season: Winner, Top Chef Canada Season 5: All-Stars
Top Chef Season 20 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available the next day on Peacock.