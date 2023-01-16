The Winners and Losers of the Critics Choice Awards 2023

The 2023 award season is in full swing and, following the Golden Globes last week, on Sunday night it was time for the Critics Choice Awards.

The awards, which celebrate the best in cinema and television each year, took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Chelsea Handler oversaw the night's proceedings as host for the awards, which are voted on by the Critics Choice Association.

The big winner of the evening was actor Brendan Fraser, who has been lauded for his role in The Whale, and the star gave an emotional speech after being named Best Actor for his portrayal in the Darren Aronofsky-directed drama.

Fraser, who plays a 600-pound gay, reclusive man in the movie, told the audience through tears: "If you're like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea—I want you to know that if you can just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen."

Other notable winners included Everything Everywhere All At Once, which took home Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, and Cate Blanchett, who was awarded Best Actress for her role in Tár.

Better Call Saul, which was snubbed at the 2023 Golden Globes, dominated the television categories, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito.

Jennifer Coolidge continued her winning streak for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, taking home another gong for Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, while Amanda Seyfried also won yet another Best Actress award for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Meanwhile, on the comedy side of things, Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary was the show to beat, taking home Best Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about who took home a trophy at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Critics Choice 2023 Film Winners

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once: WINNER

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale : WINNER

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár : WINNER

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once : WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : WINNER

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Jalyn Hall, Till

Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans : WINNER

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink, The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery : WINNER

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Todd Field, Tár

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once : WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once : WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Sarah Polley, Women Talking: WINNER

Best Cinematography

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick : WINNER

Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon: WINNER

Best Editing

Tom Cross, Babylon

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once : WINNER

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : WINNER

Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Gersha Phillips, The Woman King

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Best Hair and Makeup

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis : WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water : WINNER

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery : WINNER

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio : WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR: WINNER

Best Song

"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu," RRR : WINNER

"New Body Rhumba," White Noise

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár : WINNER

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Critics Choice 2023 TV Winners

Best Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC): WINNER

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC): WINNER

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO): WINNER

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC): WINNER

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO): WINNER

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC): WINNER

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX): WINNER

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max): WINNER

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO): WINNER

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC): WINNER

Best Limited Series

The Dropout (Hulu): WINNER

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Best Movie Made For Television

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel): WINNER

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel): WINNER

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu): WINNER

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+): WINNER

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix): WINNER

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Best Foreign Language Series

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+): WINNER

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max): WINNER

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO): WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special