Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Speech Steals Show—Read in Full

Jennifer Coolidge is no stranger to stealing the show and the actress did it again during the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The beloved star, who has enjoyed somewhat of a comeback in recent years thanks to her role in Mike White's HBO drama The White Lotus, was announced as the winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work as the ill-fated Tanya McQuoid on the show.

Of course, Coolidge has been well known to film and television fans for decades thanks to her iconic roles in movies like Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story and the American Pie franchise, as well as her guest parts on shows such as Sex and the City and Friends.

In her moving and hilarious acceptance speech at the 80th Golden Globes, which was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, Coolidge, 61, spoke of her recent renaissance and credited The White Lotus creator White for giving her a "new beginning."

She also joked that her neighbors now speak to her and invite her to parties that she was never asked to attend before, saying: "I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone's inviting me!"

White later took to the stage himself to accept the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Limited Series for The White Lotus, which has been confirmed to return for a third season in the future.

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Speech In Full

"Thank you, thank you so much, wow, and thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. It really means a lot. Thank you. Wow. I can put this down, right? I don't work out, you know what I mean—I can't hold it that long. But, you know, this is such a great night. I'm so glad to be here and be in the company of all of you. Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you.

"I just want to say, some of the people in this room, there were like five people that kept me going for, you know, 20 years with these little jobs. And Ryan Murphy, you were one of them. It's these little jobs that kept me going, it was like five—it was like you, Ryan, and, let's see, we got—who else was there. It was ... just you, Ryan."

"No, but, I mean—I didn't know anybody, and it just was sort of this thing that wasn't going anywhere. Then there were these people who would give me these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one. Michael Patrick King, you kept me going for a long time, and Reese [Witherspoon], you got me in Legally Blonde. And then the Weiss brothers would keep me going because some of these would go like five different episodes, and five different sequels of American Pie. I've milked that to death. I'm still going for six or seven, whatever they want.

"But I just want to say, I hope my agent at UTA and Tiffany [Kuzon], you all forgive me because the hook came out at the last thing I got an award at, this giant hook, and I thought it left when vaudeville ended, and this hook came and took me off the stage at the Emmys. And I didn't get to say what I really wanted to say at the Emmys, which is Mike White ... I just—truly, I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life and whatever.

"I thought I was going to be Queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. [Laughter] But I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and, oh, s***'s going to happen. And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You've given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone's inviting me! I just —you know, it's to you, Mike White."

"This is something all of you, if you don't know Mike White, this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he's worried about people, he's worried about friends of his that aren't doing well, he's always worried about people, you're worried about animals, and he really is one of the greatest people I've ever ... He gives me so much excitement to be—you make people want to live longer, and I didn't. [Laughter]

"So anyway, I just want to say, Mike White, I love you to death. I just want to say, this is a real fun night, thank you. Thank you!"

