Mike White Rails Against Audience in 'White Lotus' Acceptance Speech

The White Lotus director Mike White called out the star-studded audience at Tuesday night's Golden Globe Awards for rejecting the opportunity to work on his show.

The acclaimed series scooped the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television trophy at the ceremony, beating a list of contenders that included Pam and Tommy, The Dropout and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

And as he ascended the stage at Beverly Hills' Beverly Hilton, White—who created, wrote and directed the series—pointed out that there were many people in the audience of celebrities and powerful executives who overlooked the HBO hit.

In an apparent reference to The White Lotus' second season being set in Italy, White started by saying that he was "drunk," telling the audience: "I was going to give this speech in Italian, but I'm too drunk, because there was no food. When we got there, they were like, 'The food is over. You can't have anything.' It was just drink."

He then took aim at the audience, playfully pointing at the laughing attendees as he yelled: "I know you all passed! You all passed on this show! So, yes, it's very gratifying to have this moment."

The night also proved to be victorious for The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, who scooped the trophy in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

During her speech, she praised White, saying: "I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life and whatever. I thought I was going to be Queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. But I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and, oh, s*** is going to happen."

"And, Mike White, you have given me hope," she went on. "You've given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone's inviting me! I just—you know, it's to you, Mike White.

"This is something all of you, if you don't know Mike White, this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he's worried about people, he's worried about friends of his that aren't doing well, he's always worried about people, you're worried about animals, and he really is one of the greatest people I've ever ... He gives me so much excitement to be—you make people want to live longer, and I didn't.

"So anyway, I just want to say, Mike White, I love you to death. I just want to say, this is a real fun night, thank you. Thank you!"