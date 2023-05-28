News

Top Progressive Democrat Slams Biden's 'Bad Policy' Debt Limit Compromise

By
News U.S. Politics Congress Democrats Debt Ceiling

Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, criticized President Joe Biden's compromise in negotiations to raise the country's debt ceiling as "bad policy."

Biden announced a tentative deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Saturday night to raise the $31.5 trillion debt limit for two years while also cutting federal spending following weeks of negotiations. The deal comes just days before the United States is set to default on its commitments, which experts say would have devastating effects on the global economy. Congress now has roughly one week to pass the bill into law, but various House factions are threatening to withhold support for it.

The deal is largely a compromise, meaning neither Democrats nor Republicans received everything they wished for. The deal will extend the debt limit until January 2025, cap spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, repeal unused COVID-19 relief funds, cut Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding and add work requirements for food aid programs, CNN reported.

Some Republicans, including Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, have already said they will not support the bill, meaning McCarthy will likely need some support from Democratic lawmakers to raise the debt limit.

Jayapal knocks expanded work requirements
Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, speaKS during a news conference in Washington, D.C. on May 24. Jayapal criticized President Joe Biden's tentative agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the federal debt limit over expanded work requirements for food aid programs during a CNN appearance Sunday morning. Alex Wong/Getty Images

But Jayapal, the Washington Democrat who leads the caucus of 100 House progressives, issued a warning to Biden about the agreement during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning.

She told host Jake Tapper that the White House does need to "worry" about whether or not the progressive caucus will support the deal, specifically pointing to the expanded work requirements for food aid as "bad policy."

"It is bad policy. I told the president that directly when he called me last week on Wednesday. This is saying to poor people and people who are in need that we don't trust them. And the average amount of assistance for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is $6 a day. We're talking about $6 a day. And I think it is really unfortunate that the president opened the door to this," Jayapal said.

Jayapal also noted that moderate Democrats, specifically some members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, have also expressed concerns about work requirements.

"It's really unfortunate that it's even made its way into the discussion," she said.

Newsweek reached out to Jayapal and the White House for comment via email.

Read more

Meanwhile, some progressive Democrats previously urged Biden to go around congressional negotiations by invoking the 14th Amendment, which they say makes the debt ceiling illegal. They have also questioned why Biden would negotiate with Republicans over the debt limit.

"I'm very frustrated," Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York told CNN early last week. "I called on the president to evoke the 14th Amendment and mint a coin, and do not negotiate with hostage-takers. I mean, we don't negotiate with terrorists globally, why are we going to negotiate with the economic terrorists here that are the Republican Party?"

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC