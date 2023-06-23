Touching Moment Autistic Boy's 'Dream Came True' After Getting a Puppy

A heartwarming video on TikTok that shows an autistic boy being surprised by his parents with a new puppy has delighted audiences across the internet.

The moving video, which was posted late last month by TikTok user Dadsnet, captures the moment that the child's "dreams came true," as he's filmed smiling and crying with joy while embracing his brand new pet.

The child can be heard saying, through tears, "Thank you momma."

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in one's brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the condition is commonly abbreviated to autism.

"Autistic people often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. [They] may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention," the CDC writes on its website.

According to the University of Rochester, children with autism may struggle to connect with the world around them, and that the disability may inhibit them from developing social skills. Autistic children may also have difficulty understanding the emotions of others and navigating their own, while forming routines and attachments to certain people, places, ideas and things.

"He or she may have abnormal attachments to objects, but a child with ASD may also do certain mental tasks very well. For example, the child may be able to count or measure better than other children. Children with ASD may do well in art or music, or be able to remember certain things very well," the University of Rochester writes on its website.

A stock image of a young boy and a small dog. A heartwarming video on TikTok that shows an autistic boy being surprised by his parents with a new puppy has delighted audiences across the internet. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 30, the TikTok video has been liked by over 700,000 users and commented on more than 4,000 times. Plenty of TikTok users have applauded the parents for surprising their son in the comments section below the post.

"I'm not crying you are," one user wrote under the post.

"He dealt with that so much better that I would of! Congratulations on your new best friend bud," another user added.

A third user commented: "This is so sweet."

"I'm sobbing," shared another user.

Newsweek reached out to @DadsNet for comment via TikTok.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.