Former NFL Player Shoots Bud Light Cans, Tells Critics to 'Get Over It'

Former NFL player Trae Waynes recently shared a video of himself shooting Bud Light cans and told those criticizing him to "get over it."

"Bud light target practice lol," Waynes, who previously played cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, wrote in a tweet on Sunday. The tweet included an 11-second video where he is seen shooting a firearm into a field, likely aiming at Bud Light cans.

Waynes then posted another tweet appearing to respond to those who criticized his video, writing: "If I shoot a coors light will yal quit crying? lol i enjoy shooting guns get over it...yal clowns looking to deep in to shit. Bored mfs."

Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Trae Waynes
Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Trae Waynes during a game between the Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 15, 2019, in Carson, California. Waynes posted a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light following the beer company's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The tweet by Waynes comes as Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch have continued to face criticism after a partnership with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney. In early April, Mulvaney posted an Instagram video showcasing a customized Bud Light can she received in celebration of her transition.

Shortly after the announcement, many conservative voices called for boycotts of Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. Musician Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting a stack of Bud Light cans, similar to the video posted by Waynes.

Model Bri Teresi also posted a video of herself shooting Bud Light cans and said, "I'm shooting at Honey Birdette lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight...These companies have all gone woke! Tampax tampons used a biological male to promote their tampons. Honey Birdette used a biological male to model their lingerie. & y'all know about Bud Light."

While facing criticism over the partnership, Bud Light CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement saying that the company "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people."

The CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev, Michel Doukeris, also spoke about the controversy on a call with investors and said, "We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post and not a campaign."

"This situation has impacted our people and especially our frontline workers, the delivery drivers, sales representatives, our wholesalers, bar owners and servers. These people are the fabric of our business," he said.

They are our neighbors, family members and friends...we are providing direct financial support to the frontline teams that work for us and our wholesalers as to Bud Light have significantly increased our investments behind the brand in the US," Doukeris added.

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.

