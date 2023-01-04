'The Traitors' Trailer, Cast, Start Date and How to Watch

Peacock has released the first trailer for the upcoming series The Traitors ahead of its highly anticipated launch.

The Traitors, based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, is described as "a nail-biting psychological adventure" in which "treachery and deceit" are the name of the game.

The series will see 20 contestants (some of whom television fans will definitely recognize) residing in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they are tasked with a series of challenges they must complete to have a chance of winning a cash prize.

There is a major catch, however, as three of the contestants are "the traitors," who will come together to devise a plan to steal the prize from the rest of the contestants, known as "the faithfuls."

As the traitors work to sabotage the efforts of the faithfuls and pick them off one by one, the faithfuls must try and uncover the traitors among them, or risk losing everything.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the show, including when it starts and who is in it.

The Traitors Start Date

The Traitors will be released on January 12, 2023. All 10 hour-long episodes will be released at once.

How to Watch The Traitors

The Traitors will be available to stream on Peacock.

There are multiple Peacock subscription tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus.

Peacock Free is, as the name suggests, free, but there are only select movies and shows available with adverts, while Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month, gives users access to everything the streaming service has to offer, with fewer adverts than the Free tier.

Then, Peacock Premium Plus, which is $9.99 a month, gives users everything the Premium model offers, but without the adverts.

The Traitors Cast

The Traitors cast boasts a mixture of celebrities and people with normal jobs. By the looks of the trailer, there are sure to be fireworks as the faithfuls battle to discover the identities of the traitors while attempting to build the cash prize.

All of the famous faces have previously appeared on reality television shows, but will this experience help or hinder them in the game of The Traitors?

Celebrity Cast

Arie Luyendyk Jr. - The Bachelor

Brandi Glanville - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Cirie Fields - Survivor

Cody Calafiore - Big Brother

Kate Chastain - Below Deck

Kyle Cooke - Summer House

Reza Farahan - Shahs of Sunset

Ryan Lochte - Olympic swimmer, has appeared on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick - Survivor

Rachel Reilly - Big Brother

Non-Celebrity Cast

Christian De La Torre

Michael Davidson

Andie Thurmond

Quentin Jiles

Shelbe Rodriguez

Geraldine Moreno

Robert "Bam" Nieves

Anjelica Conti

Azra Valani

Amanda Clark

The Traitors Host

Alan Cumming has been confirmed as the host of The Traitors and the actor fits in perfectly with the show's highland surroundings as he himself grew up in the picturesque small town of Aberfeldy, Scotland.

Cumming, 57, is known for his on-screen roles in movies like X-Men, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and the Spy Kids franchise.

He is perhaps best known, however, for appearing on the Julianna Margulies-led drama The Good Wife, for which he was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and a Satellite Award.

Cumming, who is married to Grant Shaffer, is also an accomplished stage actor, with his credits including Hamlet, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Bent and Endgame.

His most famous stage role, however, is as the master of ceremonies in Cabaret, for which he won a Tony Award in 1998.

The Traitors is set to premiere on Peacock on January 12.