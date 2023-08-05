Trans Woman Says Ex Keeps Her Testicles in Fridge, Demands Their Return

A transgender woman has gone to court alleging that her ex-boyfriend stole her surgically removed genitals and is demanding that he return them.

The case is currently unfolding in Pontiac, Michigan, situated in the northwest corner of the Detroit metropolitan area. Brianna Kingsley, 40, submitted a claim in court on Thursday, alleging that her ex, 37-year-old William Wojciechowski, is keeping her testicles, previously removed as part of a gender transition surgery, in a jar in his fridge and refuses to return them to her, according to The Detroit News on Friday. The ex-boyfriend claimed to have been unaware of the filing until he was reached for comment by the newspaper.

In a handwritten affidavit, Kingsley demanded the return of her "human remains" and $6,500 in damages, the maximum allowed in Pontiac's 50th District Court small claims division.

"Defendant retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in (a) Mason jar, kept in (the) fridge next to the eggs," the affidavit reads. "Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500."

Wojciechowski, meanwhile, has countered, claiming that Kingsley took everything she wanted from his apartment eight months ago when their relationship ended, telling The Detroit News she "picked up all her possessions when we broke up. She took everything she wanted then." He also alleged that she has been harassing him since the breakup, threatening to hurt him and showing up at his workplace. Moving forward, he plans to submit Kingsley's affidavit as further evidence of her alleged behavior.

"She's been harassing me ever since we broke up," he told the newspaper. "I had to take out a PPO [personal protection order] against her."

Speaking further, he said that he has no plans to turn over the jar to Kingsley, despite the legal action she is taking and said, "I don't owe her anything."

A copy of Wojciechowski's protection order against Kingsley was obtained by The Detroit News, showing that it was signed by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Gorcyca on December 13, 2022. Per the terms of the order, which remains in effect until a year after it was signed, Kingsley is barred from purchasing a firearm and cannot initiate contact with her ex, be it personal contact or "third party contact or social media contact."

Prior court records show that Kingsley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in October 2020, after an incident in which she attacked a roommate, also a transgender woman, with a knife on Christmas Day in 2019.

