U.S.

Transgender Ex-WWE Wrestler Understands Company Boycotts

By
U.S. Transgender LGBTQ Bud Light Transgender Rights

A transgender former WWE wrestler recently spoke to Newsweek about company boycotts such as Bud Light and Target and said that she understands why some people may feel the need to speak out against them.

On Thursday, Gabbi Tuft, a transgender woman and former WWE wrestler spoke to Newsweek about her views on recent the boycott of Bud Light following their decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist and influencer. Tuft told Newsweek that she knows Mulvaney personally and didn't initially realize that the partnership was only one can that Mulvaney received and posted on her Instagram.

"I thought, me personally, [Bud Light] put it out in stores but it never happened and so that I understand, I'm like, 'ok, now I can see how that got blown out of proportion,'" Tuft told Newsweek. "But, I can also see how there are a lot of people out there who might feel like the transgender issues might be being shoved in their face and they might not want to see it anywhere and I can understand that."

Over the past several months, transgender rights have remained a topic of conversation with many conflicting views on both sides of the aisle. In terms of sports, many conservatives disagree with transgender women competing in female sports categories and some professional sports recently passed new policies banning this. Additionally, the boycott of Bud Light and Target for its LGBTQ items sold during Pride Month sparked a wave of criticism against transgender individuals, such as Mulvaney.

Gabbi Tuft says she understands trans bans
Gabbi Tuft. On Thursday, August 31, 2023, Tuft spoke to Newsweek about an array of issues including the boycott of Bud Light after the beer partnered with Dylan Mulvaney. Courtesy of Gabbi Tuft

As many conservatives called for a boycott of Bud Light beginning in April, the beer brand saw a drop in sales prices and was criticized by many prominent officials, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

While further speaking about the boycott, Tuft told Newsweek that "people just want to live their lives and they feel as though something new is coming into their space and it's uncomfortable."

Tuft went on to praise companies that support the LGBTQ+ community but noted that there may be different ways of doing so to make others feel more comfortable.

"Maybe there's a different way we have to look at that. If there are people who are feeling like, 'hey, I don't want this shoved in my face' and I go, 'ok, how do we show our support without making people feel like it is being shoved in their face.'

"I don't think I have the solution but I always am one to ask questions," Tuft said.

Tuft made her transition to a woman around the summer of 2020 but said that she considers herself "politically purple."

"I always say that it's hard to get aligned with either side. There are issues on both sides that I can't fully align with and there's reasons, politics is very dividing and I feel like it's such a shame we can't have a cordial adult conversation anymore and it just ends up in arguments and hatred toward the other person," Tuft told Newsweek.

Tuft currently works as an online fitness and nutrition coach and she promotes her work on her website.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC