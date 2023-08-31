Transgender Ex-WWE Wrestler Understands Company Boycotts

A transgender former WWE wrestler recently spoke to Newsweek about company boycotts such as Bud Light and Target and said that she understands why some people may feel the need to speak out against them.

On Thursday, Gabbi Tuft, a transgender woman and former WWE wrestler spoke to Newsweek about her views on recent the boycott of Bud Light following their decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist and influencer. Tuft told Newsweek that she knows Mulvaney personally and didn't initially realize that the partnership was only one can that Mulvaney received and posted on her Instagram.

"I thought, me personally, [Bud Light] put it out in stores but it never happened and so that I understand, I'm like, 'ok, now I can see how that got blown out of proportion,'" Tuft told Newsweek. "But, I can also see how there are a lot of people out there who might feel like the transgender issues might be being shoved in their face and they might not want to see it anywhere and I can understand that."

Over the past several months, transgender rights have remained a topic of conversation with many conflicting views on both sides of the aisle. In terms of sports, many conservatives disagree with transgender women competing in female sports categories and some professional sports recently passed new policies banning this. Additionally, the boycott of Bud Light and Target for its LGBTQ items sold during Pride Month sparked a wave of criticism against transgender individuals, such as Mulvaney.

Gabbi Tuft. On Thursday, August 31, 2023, Tuft spoke to Newsweek about an array of issues including the boycott of Bud Light after the beer partnered with Dylan Mulvaney. Courtesy of Gabbi Tuft

As many conservatives called for a boycott of Bud Light beginning in April, the beer brand saw a drop in sales prices and was criticized by many prominent officials, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

While further speaking about the boycott, Tuft told Newsweek that "people just want to live their lives and they feel as though something new is coming into their space and it's uncomfortable."

Tuft went on to praise companies that support the LGBTQ+ community but noted that there may be different ways of doing so to make others feel more comfortable.

"Maybe there's a different way we have to look at that. If there are people who are feeling like, 'hey, I don't want this shoved in my face' and I go, 'ok, how do we show our support without making people feel like it is being shoved in their face.'

"I don't think I have the solution but I always am one to ask questions," Tuft said.

Tuft made her transition to a woman around the summer of 2020 but said that she considers herself "politically purple."

"I always say that it's hard to get aligned with either side. There are issues on both sides that I can't fully align with and there's reasons, politics is very dividing and I feel like it's such a shame we can't have a cordial adult conversation anymore and it just ends up in arguments and hatred toward the other person," Tuft told Newsweek.

Tuft currently works as an online fitness and nutrition coach and she promotes her work on her website.