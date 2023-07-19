U.S.

Bud Light Sales Are Falling Fastest in These Two States

By
U.S. Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney Transgender Boycott

Bud Light sales have fallest most in North and South Carolina—and least in California—according to a company that makes software for bars and restaurants.

Union's point-of-sale system is used in 1,100 bars and restaurants in 36 states. However, its latest OnPrem Insights report only provides detailed breakdowns for eight of those states: Texas, California and the neighboring pairs of North and South Carolina, New Jersey and New York, and Oregon and Washington.

Conservative campaigners have been targeting the brand since it collaborated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March. Right-wing activists have called for a boycott of Bud Light and released videos showing crates of the beer being destroyed in various ways, including being run over by a tractor and blown up with a tank.

Bud Light protest graffiti
Anti-Bud Light graffiti is seen scrawled on a gate in Arco, Idaho, on June 21. A report from software company Union shows how the beer's sales have fallen in the second quarter of this year. Natalie Behring/GETTY

Union's report found that North and South Carolina had the most dramatic fall in sales share for Bud Light, from 19.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to 12.5 percent in the same period of 2023—a drop of 6.9 percentage points.

New York and New Jersey recorded a fall of 5.1 percentage points, followed by Texas with 2.4 points, Oregon and Washington with 1.8 points and California with 0.85 points.

Bud Light was the most popular beer sold at Union-affiliated venues in the second quarter of 2022. However in April to June 2023, it slipped to No 4 in the ranking behind Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra and Coors Light, the software company said.

The top 10 for beers is completed by Dos Equis, Corona, Guinness, Modelo, Stella Artois and Yuengling.

Newsweek has contacted Anheuser-Busch, parent company of Bud Light, for comment via email. Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois are also Anheuser-Busch brands.

Anheuser-Busch's global CEO, Michel Doukeris, said in May that the decline in Bud Light sales represented about 1 percent of the company's global sales volume.

Union CEO Alex Broeker previously told Newsweek: "It was interesting to dig into our data, from actual orders at bars and restaurants, to understand how customers are changing their consumption behavior across the country. Miller Lite is having its day in the sun now, but the immediate shift in the category highlights to us that there is room for further competition."

Layne Cox, chief marketing officer at the software company, said in the report: "Our on-premise ordering data shows that domestic beer brands are reaping the most benefits from the Bud Light fallout."

She added: "We believe it will take a while for the brand to see a full rebound."



© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC