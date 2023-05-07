Video of Bud Light Cases Being Blown Up Viewed 300k Times

Footage showing crates of Bud Light getting blown up with an artillery gun has been posted on social media and received more than 350,000 views.

The clip was from a video shared online by self-described "gun lover" Stefan Gol and shows cases of Bud Light being destroyed by military weapons to the sound of Ted Nugent's 'Come And Take It.'

Bud Light was targeted by a conservative boycott after working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and sending over a personalized can to celebrate her "day 365 of womanhood."

A view of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. A video showing crates of Bud Light being destroyed with an artillery gun has been viewed more than 300,000 times on Twitter. Bryan Bedder/GETTY

A 37-second segment from Gol's video was posted on Twitter by Ron Flipkowski, who claims to "monitor and report right-wing extremism," and it got over 350,000 views and 340 retweets. Flipkowski added: "The War on Bud Light continues."

The War on Bud Light continues. pic.twitter.com/wUGwn16zKC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 6, 2023

Gol posted the full three-minute 56-second video on Twitter. It begins with a man drinking from a can of Bud Light, and immediately finding his clothes are switched so he's wearing a pink dress, and has painted nails. After drinking a different brand of beer, and being transformed back so he is wearing stereotypically male clothing, the man gathers up crates of Bud Light and takes them to a shooting range.

Here the crates are destroyed using an artillery gun, WW2 era battle tank and flamethrower.

@KidRock we loved your #BoycottAnheuserBusch video but we had to make a slightly beefier version at our ranch @drivetanks with more bang. @ThisIsKyleR #WeThePeople Disclaimer: Zero bud light was purchased to make this video, it was sitting in my garage from before they went woke. pic.twitter.com/5mMuj4qPlP — Stefan Gol (@stefangol) May 3, 2023

Accompanying the video on Twitter, Gol wrote: "@KidRock we loved your #BoycottAnheuserBusch video but we had to make a slightly beefier version at our ranch @drivetanks with more bang...Disclaimer: Zero bud light was purchased to make this video, it was sitting in my garage from before they went woke."

Gol also tagged in Kyle Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty of homicide after shooting two men dead during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020.

In April, musician Kid Rock released a video of himself shooting at cases of Bud Light using a rifle.

The Gol video was filmed at Drive Tanks, a facility in Uvalde, Texas, where members of the public can pay to use historic tanks and artillery. The artillery gun used appears to be a Soviet D-20 152mm howitzer, which costs $1,950 to fire one round according to the Drive Tanks website. Later, crates of Bud Light are shot at using a Sherman tank, an iconic American vehicle that saw extensive use during WWII.

Newsweek has approached Stefan Gol for comment using Twitter direct message.

On April 14, Bud Light's CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement: "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people."

He added: "My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage."