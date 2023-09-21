Travis Kelce Has Apparently Invited Taylor Swift to Watch Him Play

Travis Kelce keeps finding ways to make headlines, even when he's not on the gridiron. That's what being linked to Taylor Swift can do.

Throughout the early days of the 2023 NFL season, Kelce has been continuously linked to the pop star. We've heard that they were quietly hanging out, and brother Jason Kelce suggested that the rumors were true. But why rely on a sibling when we could hear from the man himself?

During a September 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis Kelce broached the T-Swift topic. And if we take the Kansas City Chiefs star at his word, he's apparently extended an invitation to her to come see him strut his stuff.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. Rumors continue to swirl about the tight end's connection to Taylor Swift. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Discusses Taylor Swift Rumors

While interviews with professional athletes can sometimes be dull affairs, McAfee has a knack for getting NFL players to speak their minds. That was certainly true of Kelce, although the tight end never needs too much encouragement to step into the spotlight.

On Thursday, McAfee asked No. 87 about the topic that's swept the NFL: his connection to Swift.

"I'll tell you what, it's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," Kelce said. "I think it's right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff. And then you got, you know, especially, nobody know what's going on, especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people, just, both sides. He doesn't know, it's true, it's this and that."

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..



"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..



We'll see what happens in the near future"



🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

Jason, of course, first told Tony Gonzalez that he couldn't comment on the rumors before appearing on a radio show and saying that everything was "100 percent true."

So, if Travis Kelce thinks things are a game of telephone, what did he have to add to the equation?

"No, I mean it's life, baby," he said when asked if he hated the rumors. "It's life. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. And, you know, I told her, you know, maybe, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. And see which one is a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Newsweek reached out to Swift's representatives for comment.

Swift Would be in for Quite a Show

Given what we know of the Kelce brothers, this entire saga could be an elaborate joke. His offer, though, would probably show Swift a good time.

While KC's offense is yet to fully click this season, the Chiefs are one of the NFL's great entertainers. With Andy Reid drawing up all sorts of plays, Patrick Mahomes working his magic, and Kelce playing like a combination of a tight end and a wide receiver, there are always fireworks at Arrowhead.

Add a famously loud crowd and some pregame BBQ into the mix, and that sounds like quite a day, even for an Eagles fan like Swift.

It's also worth noting that the Chiefs have plenty of big games coming up, including a date with Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles on a Monday night. But Swift's international tour will take her away from the U.S. and as such Arrowhead, starting in November. There is a window of availability, though, from the end of November through the start of February, which could provide room for a football game.

For NFL fans, the Chiefs are always must-see TV. Waiting to see if Swift will show up will only adds more buzz.