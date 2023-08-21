Travis Tritt Mocked Over Georgia Governor Remark

Travis Tritt is being ridiculed on social media over a comment about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

In a post to Truth Social, the social network created by the Trump Media and Technology Group, the country singer said a confidential source in Georgia told him that Kemp was in more than 7 million dollars of debt in 2018, when he was elected as the state's 83rd governor.

However, Tritt added that the 59-year-old Republican politician "cut a deal with the state of Georgia." This purported deal involved selecting Dominion Voting Systems—a producer and distributor of electronic voting technology—as the provider of the new statewide voting system. "My sources tell me that Kemp has never been in debt since that deal was done," the 60-year-old musician wrote. "Connect the dots."

Travis Tritt in 2019 (left). Gov. Brian Kemp in November 2022 (right). The country singer has attacked the Georgia governor online but has been ridiculed for his accusations. Michael Loccisano/Elijah Nouvelage/Stringer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images News

Since being shared on August 16, Tritt's post has received over 300,000 ReTruths and more than 600,000 likes. But, outside of the platform, social-media users have been mocking the Grammy winner.

"I have primary sources in Nashville who've told me Travis Tritt is stupid," commented user Fletcher F Fletcher on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

"Travis Tritt solving mysteries he made up," joked Kelly D.

"MAGA is a non-stop comedy skit," posted Left4Dead.

"Now Travis Tritt has confidential sources? We are living in a complete circus," wrote TheRealThelmaJohnson. "Any way I can just try a different timeline?"

Referencing Tritt's 1991 hit "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)", TG commented: "Give him a quarter and tell him to call someone who cares."

Many have joked that Dominion should take legal action against "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'" singer, with Erie Siobhan writing: "I hope Dominion Voting Systems sues Travis Tritt into oblivion."

"I have sources that tell me Travis is flirting with a law suit," joked Margo.

This isn't the first time the country star has caused uproar on social media. A supporter of former president Donald Trump and a staunch Republican, Tritt has long been vocal about his political beliefs on X.

He took part in the Bud Light beer boycott earlier this year, after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promoted the drink on Instagram, banning the beverage from his tour bus. Tritt also began to trend on the X after blocking a host of high-profile celebrities, supposedly because they didn't know who he was.

Although Kemp is also a Republican, Tritt backed his opponent Vernon Jones, who challenged the governor in the 2021 Georgia GOP primary. Tritt headlined Jones' concert fundraiser on July 14, 2021 at Lake Lanier, telling the crowd, "Vernon Jones spells one thing for Democrats: 'T-R-O-U-B-L-E.'"