Trump Accuser Calls Out His Stable of Lawyers to Prove Point at Trial

The third day of trial in E. Jean Carroll's defamation and battery lawsuit against former President Donald Trump saw several heated moments as Carroll faced cross- examination in front of a New York jury.

Carroll, a 79-year-old former columnist for Elle, is suing the former president, accusing Trump of defaming her character when he denied sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York City in the 1990s. Carroll came forward about the alleged sexual assault in her book, What Do We Need Men For, which was published in 2019.

Trump has repeatedly denied the assault accusations, claiming that Carroll was "totally lying" about the entire encounter and argued that the allegations couldn't be true because she isn't the former president's "type."

E. Jean Carroll on Thursday arrives for the third day of her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City. Carroll, who is suing Trump over defamation and battery, was grilled during cross-examination by Trump's legal team on Thursday. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Carroll on Thursday was cross-examined by Trump's legal team, which focused on the writer's inconsistencies in her account. While facing questioning from Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina, Carroll was also pressed on why she didn't come forward sooner, pointing to her previous testimony that her friend and former news anchor, Carol Martin, encouraged her not to tell anyone about the alleged assault.

When asked by Tacopina about Martin's advice, Carroll said that she was fearful for how Trump would respond to the accusation.

"He's famous, he's rich, and as Carol put it, he has 200 lawyers," Carroll said, according to a report from Law and Crime reporter Adam Klasfeld.

"That's exactly what he did," she added. "He has two tables full of lawyers here today."

Trump's lawyer also pressed Carroll to admit that she "strategically" decided to come forward about the alleged sexual assault when she was ready to release her book. Carroll said that she decided to reveal her story following The New York Times report about Harvey Weinstein, which sparked the #MeToo movement.

According to a report from the Times on Thursday, Carroll said she thought coming forward about her alleged encounter with Trump might be "a way to change the culture of sexual violence."

"We can actually change things if we all tell our stories," she added.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Trump will testify during the trial. According to Klasfeld's report, cross-examination will resume on Monday.

Trump's legal team also shared a few heated exchanges with U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday, who interjected in Tacopina's questions several times, saying that they were "argumentative" and "repetitive."

After Kaplan dismissed the jury for the day, the federal judge again pressed Tacopina on his repeated questions, including persistently asking Carroll why she chose not to go to the police after the alleged assault.

"The fact that she didn't go to the police is about as notorious as the Yankees haven't won the World Series in years," Kaplan told the Trump lawyer, according to Klasfeld's report.

Attorney Jamie White, best known for his work with sexual assault victims, previously told Newsweek that Trump's legal team is likely to attempt to "undermine" Carroll's credibility by exposing any inconsistencies with her account of the alleged assault from more than 30 years ago.

"This can be an effective strategy as a general matter but contemporaneous evidence in this case should overcome minor inconsistencies in her story," White said. "You do not have to be an attorney to recognize that minor recollections over the course of 30 years will be inconsistent. Plaintiffs will pound on this during closing and the jury is likely to overcome any concerns, especially in light of the fact the defense does not appear to be putting forth any substantive evidence."

Newsweek has emailed both parties' legal teams for comment on Thursday's trial.