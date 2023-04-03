Donald Trump Reveals His Plans Before His Arrest

Donald Trump will be traveling from Florida to New York on Monday as he plans to surrender to authorities following his historic grand jury indictment.

Trump, who will be the first U.S. president in history to face criminal charges in connection to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, confirmed his timeline for his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.

The former president is reported to be facing more than 30 criminal charges in connection to the probe which focused on a $130,000 sum that the Republican arranged his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels to keep an alleged affair she and Trump had a secret ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Investigators are also looking into whether any records were falsified when Cohen was reimbursed for the payment, which was listed by The Trump Organization as legal fees. Trump denies all wrondgoing and denies having an affair with Daniels in 2006.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28, 2023. Trump will be traveling to New York from Florida on Monday as he plans to surrender to authorities following his grand jury indictment. Logan Cyrus / AFP/Getty Images

"I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York," Trump wrote on social media. "On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!"

Trump is not expected to be placed in handcuffs or made to take part in so-called "perp walk" outside the court while handing himself into authorities on Tuesday.

It is also expected that Trump will not be held in custody and will be released on his own recognizance after he is formally charged on Tuesday.

"Aside from the political implications of keeping a former president in jail, he's not facing a charge for a crime of violence and it's hard to argue Trump is a flight risk," criminal defense attorney Joshua Ritter told Newsweek.

After his surrender, Trump will head back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he will be delivering a speech at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trump has frequently attacked both Bragg and the D.A.'s investigation into him. The former president has also accused Bragg of being "Soros backed," an often cited line of attack from Republicans about the Jewish billionaire philanthropist George Soros, which critics argue is an antisemitic dog whistle.

"The Corrupt D.A. has no case. What he does have is a venue where it is IMPOSSIBLE for me to get a Fair Trial (it must be changed!), and a Trump Hating Judge, hand selected by the Soros backed D.A. (he must be changed!)," Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday. "Also has the DOJ working in the D.A.'s Office—Unprecedented!"

Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.