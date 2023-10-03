Trump Asks for Judge's Help One Day After Insulting Him

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Judge Arthur Engoron to help him and dismiss his civil fraud case, only a day after insulting him as "rogue" and "out of control."

Last week, Judge Engoron, a long-serving veteran of the New York City legal system, ruled that Trump had committed years' worth of fraud by exaggerating his personal wealth and the value of his various assets, all in the pursuit of obtaining more favorable deals and loans. This decision came as the result of a longstanding investigation into the business dealings of the former president and his family by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

As a result of the ruling, Engoron is expected to dissolve Trump's ownership of certain properties, including potentially Trump Tower. The former president has denied all wrongdoing in the case, claiming that some of his properties were actually worth more than was listed on paper. He has recently taken to accusing James's case against him of being an attempt at election interference.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump called on Engoron to dismiss James's case against him altogether.

Donald Trump in court for his New York civil fraud case. Trump called for his case to be dismissed by Judge Arthur Engoron, whom he insulted on social media. Seth Wenig - Pool/AFP via Getty Images

"Now that it has been agreed in Court that Mar-a-Lago is WORTH 50 to 100 times the Value the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, ascribed to it (18 Million Dollars), & likewise other assets that were valued crazily low by this 'Monster; that has allowed Violent Crime in New York to reach EPIDEMIC levels, and dangerous illegal migrants to roam free all over our State, we hope the Judge will TERMINATE his first ruling of fraud in that he was given false and ridiculous information by the Trump Deranged Lunatic, A.G. James," Trump wrote.

"In actuality, I am WORTH FAR MORE than the numbers put down on the Financial Statements, not less."

Newsweek reached out to James's office via email for comment.

On Monday, only one day prior to his post asking the judge to dismiss his case, Trump made another post to Truth Social calling out Engoron as "rogue" and "Trump-hating."

"JUST ARRIVED AT THE COURTHOUSE TO FIGHT A CORRUPT & RACIST ATTORNEY GENERAL, AND A ROGUE, OUT OF CONTROL, TRUMP HATING JUDGE, WHO REFUSES TO FOLLOW THE APPELLATE COURT DECISION WHICH KNOKS OUT 80 [percent] OF THIS SHAM CASE. THIS IS THE CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Judge Engoron on Tuesday dismissed Trump's claim from the previous day that he had reversed an earlier ruling and thrown out 80 percent of the case from James. He did, however, note that he is aware that the former president's side disagrees strongly with the case thus far and is seeking an appeal.