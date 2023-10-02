Donald Trump Vows To Attend NY Fraud Case To 'Fight for My Name'

Donald Trump said he will attend the start of his civil trial at a New York court as part of Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit against him and his company.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president said he will be at the court to "fight for my name and reputation" after he was accused by James' office of fraudulently inflating the value of his properties and assets by billions of dollars for years to obtain financial perks and loans

The majority of the claims in James' lawsuit have been resolved after Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the trial, ruled on September 26 that the former president had misled banks and insurers by inflating the value of his properties in his financial statements. The civil trial will now mainly determine the size of the penalty.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on October 1, 2023. Trump said he will attend the start of his civil trial at a New York court as part of Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit against him and his company. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

"I'm going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me," Trump wrote.

"He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court - Monday morning."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.