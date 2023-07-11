Trump Attacks Biden for Release of 'Classified Information'

Former President Donald Trump, who last month pleaded not guilty to improperly storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, accused President Joe Biden of breaching classified information on Tuesday.

Trump in a statement released Tuesday condemned the Biden administration's move to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine. He joins a rarely-aligned group of conservative and progressive politicians raising concerns about the impact this weapons delivery would have on civilians.

In that statement, Trump drew attention to remarks Biden made during a CNN interview with Fareed Zakaria on Friday. Biden said that Ukraine is "running out of ammunition, and we're low on it." His remarks have sparked some criticism from those who believe Biden should not have said the U.S. is also low on ammunition.

Trump described Biden's remarks as a "great breach of classified information" that "only further emphasizes the urgency of immediately deescalating this bloody, dangerous, and out of control conflict."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (left) on Tuesday attacked Biden (right) for saying that the U.S. is low on ammunition to give to Ukraine, describing his remarks as a "breach" of classified information. Scott Olson/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

"It certainly means we should not be sending Ukraine our last stockpiles at a time when our own arsenals, according to Crooked Joe Biden, are so perilously diminished," he wrote.

He added that Biden's remarks demonstrate that his "policy of endless war in Ukraine has tremendously weakened the United States" and that the countries are "salivating over" his "humiliating admission."

POTUS 45 statement on Biden Administration sending cluster munitions to Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/wCjnURU3xq — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 11, 2023

"This 'admitted' weakness is an invitation to enemies all over the world," Trump wrote. "Joe Biden is needlessly and dangerously leading us into World War III, which would be a nightmare beyond imagination—obliteration."

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment via email.

Trump's statement comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted him last month for allegedly removing classified documents from the White House after leaving office in January 2021 and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

At least one of those documents allegedly outlined potential attack plans against Iran, and an audio tape allegedly revealed Trump discussing that file during a 2021 interview for a book at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. Trump has maintained his innocence, arguing that his remarks on the tape were "bravado" and that prosecutors have engaged in a politically-motivated investigation aimed at weakening his stance in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump Joins Coalition Opposing Ukraine Cluster Munition

In his opposition to sending Ukraine cluster munitions, Trump also finds himself siding with an unusual group of lawmakers. Trump raised concerns about the humanitarian impact these bombs would have on Ukrainian civilians in the statement condemning Biden.

"These unexploded cluster munitions will be killing and maiming innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children for decades to come, long after the war—we pray—has ended," he wrote.

His concerns are similar to that raised by members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in a letter sent to Biden last week. Nineteen House progressives warned that these weapons carry "a serious risk of severe harm to civilians." Representative Barbara Lee told CNN sending Ukraine cluster munitions is "crossing a line."